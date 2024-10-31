Reba McEntire's Shocking Confession: Singer Admits She's Never Met Good Pal Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Thomas Dean
Reba McEntire recently revealed on Andy Cohen Live that she has never met her good friend Dolly Parton’s husband, Carl Thomas Dean.
“Is Dolly as good a cook as she says she is?” host Andy Cohen asked.
McEntire, 69, chuckled and said, “She’s never invited me over."
She then revealed that despite their 40-year friendship, she has yet to meet Dean.
“I saw something the other day that they were out camping, and she and Carl went back to where they got married,” the Happy's Place star added.
McEntire couldn't help but agree with Cohen when he expressed amazement at how Parton, 78, has managed to keep her relationship so private.
“Well, I feel better that you [Andy] haven’t met him now,” she joked.
Cohen replied, “Well, what do I know? Who have I met? You’re the queen of country, Reba, in my mind.”
Parton and Dean have been together since 1966, meeting outside a Nashville laundromat just two years before tying the knot.
“We’re the perfect partners. We both have a great sense of humor… We’re able to solve any problems and any situation, making a joke about it and not letting it get too heavy, but we respect each other and we like each other. We lucked up, let’s put it that way,” Parton said to Us Weekly in 2022 of her relationship with her husband.
Parton recently shared why she doesn't divulge too much about her hubby.
"My husband and I have always enjoyed each other. I love to do stuff with him; we have a little RV and like to travel around, especially in Tennessee – we love to get out just for the weekend or day trips. We've been all over the country in it,” she told HELLO! magazine.
"He's never liked going out to dinner and all that stuff. And although I love to go out with friends to a nice dinner and have fun, it just felt natural to me to keep my life private,” she added.
As for McEntire, she recently talked about her new project, as OK! previously reported.
The star's new sitcom, Happy’s Place, premiered on NBC on October 18.
In this show, McEntire plays Bobbie, who manages a bar inherited from her late father. It’s a role that resonates with her, and she shared some behind-the-scenes advice for her boyfriend, Rex Linn, who stars alongside her.
“This is Rex’s first sitcom,” McEntire explained. “I kind of told him that. I said, ‘Don't memorize everything off the first draft because they'll change it every day just to improve it.’”
Although McEntire and Linn's chemistry is evident off-screen, they won't be pairing up romantically in the show. Linn, 67, plays Emmett, a short-order cook, while McEntire’s character is the star of the series.
The couple has a sweet history, having met back in 1991 on the set of The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.
After rekindling their romance in January 2020, they began dating that June and have been "inseparable" ever since. McEntire even joked that they bonded over tater tots, which she now calls Linn.
Linn shared his experience of being on set with McEntire during an interview with People, saying, “Every once in a while, I’ll sneak by for a quick kiss, just a peck on the cheek and keep on moving. It’s fun.”
Their costar Melissa Peterman chimed in on the couple’s dynamic, describing them as “adorable” and “really professional.”