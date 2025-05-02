Dolly Parton Gets Choked Up as She Admits Life Without Late Husband Carl Dean 'Is a Big Adjustment': 'He Was a Great Partner'

"We were together 60 years," Parton, 79, pointed out. "I’ve loved him since I was 18 years old."

"It’s a big adjustment just trying to change patterns and habits," the bubbly blonde confessed. "I’ll do fine, and I’m very involved in my work and that’s been the best thing that could happen to me."

"But I’ll always miss him, of course, and always love him," she added. "He was a great partner to me."