Dolly Parton Gets Choked Up as She Admits Life Without Late Husband Carl Dean 'Is a Big Adjustment': 'He Was a Great Partner'

Photo of Dolly Parton and a picture of the singer with Carl Dean.
Source: mega

Dolly Parton gushed she'll 'always love' late husband Carl Dean.

By:

May 2 2025, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

Dolly Parton got choked up while discussing husband Carl Dean on Today two months after he died at age 82.

While speaking about their relationship and how the legendary singer is faring these days, she admitted on Friday, May 2, "I get very emotional when people bring it up."

Source: mega

Dolly Parton admitted she gets 'emotional' when someone brings up late husband Carl Dean.

"We were together 60 years," Parton, 79, pointed out. "I’ve loved him since I was 18 years old."

"It’s a big adjustment just trying to change patterns and habits," the bubbly blonde confessed. "I’ll do fine, and I’m very involved in my work and that’s been the best thing that could happen to me."

"But I’ll always miss him, of course, and always love him," she added. "He was a great partner to me."

Parton gushed she's "so thankful" for the outpour of support she's received since his death.

"I’ve gotten so many cards, letters, flowers, from all over the world," the superstar shared, then joking, "I had no idea Carl Dean was so famous!"

Source: @today/instagram

The singer got choked up on 'Today' as she reflected on their long romance.

The Dollywood founder first announced his death in a social media post.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years," she penned. "Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

In an interview after his passing, Parton revealed her spouse "suffered a great deal" before his final days, as he was reportedly diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2019.

"I'm at peace that he's at peace," the songwriter explained, "but that don’t keep me from missing him and loving him."

Source: mega

Parton admitted her spouse 'suffered a great deal' before he passed in March at age 82.

Though the "Jolene" vocalist didn't detail his health woes, a 2022 report claimed Dean's memory had more or less completely faded due to the devastating disease.

"Dolly will enter a room to talk to Carl, and she sometimes sees a look of bewilderment on his face, like he doesn’t know where he is or even who she is," an insider said. "The disease has shattered Dolly’s dreams about what their golden years would be."

Source: mega

The star released the new tune 'If You Hadn’t Been There' as a tribute to Dean.

Parton is choosing to focus on their better times together, releasing the new tune "If You Hadn’t Been There" after Dean's death.

"I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song," the Grammy winner expressed of the track via social media. "He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him."

The couple, who married in 1966, never had any children together.

