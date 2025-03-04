Dolly Parton's Late Husband Carl Dean Didn't 'Know Who She Was' Amid Alzheimer's Battle: The 'Disease Shattered Her'
Alzheimer's appeared to get the best of Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, prior to his death at age 82.
The late Nashville native was reportedly diagnosed with the disease in 2019, with things seemingly going downhill ever since.
"Dolly will enter a room to talk to Carl, and she sometimes sees a look of bewilderment on his face, like he doesn’t know where he is or even who she is," a source spilled to a news publication back in 2022 regarding Parton's husband of nearly 60 years.
"The disease has shattered Dolly’s dreams about what their golden years would be. She’s frightened it’s only going to get worse," the insider added of the "Jolene" singer, who revealed via Instagram on Monday, March 3, that her husband had died earlier that day.
During Dean's final days, Parton found herself carrying "a lot of guilt [that] she didn’t spend enough time with Carl during their marriage," according to the source, who noted: "There were times in their marriage when they only saw each other eight weeks in a whole calendar year."
While the longtime lovers' relationship spanned across more than six decades, Parton and Dean had completely contradicting lifestyles.
"Carl is a real homebody, who has never liked attention," the insider explained, claiming, "he's only attended three of her concerts."
In recent years, however, Parton dialed back on her work schedule and retired from touring completely.
"Dolly feels her place in life is with Carl now, to love him and to help him during these dark days," the confidante shared prior to Dean's passing. "She’ll never forget the love and support he gave her — even if his memories of her fade away."
On top of battling Alzheimer's in the years leading up to his death, the disease reportedly "brought on a slew of grave issues — including bladder problems — that have left him with a lack of appetite," the source revealed at the time. "Carl is also disoriented and prone to outbursts caused by his confusion."
"Dolly has had to cut her household staff down to the bone because it confuses Carl having all these people running around," the insider added. "They keep 24-hour nursing staff in case Carl has a medical emergency, but besides that, Dolly is alone with Carl, taking care of him. And that just shoved touring again out of the picture. Dolly's priority is Carl now, to make him comfortable with whatever time he has left."
Parton — who tied the knot with Dean in 1966 — confirmed her husband's heartbreaking death in a statement shared to social media on Monday.
"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy," she wrote via Instagram.
The post mentioned Dean would be "laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending."