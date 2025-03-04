Dolly Parton's Late Husband Carl Dean Didn't 'Know Who She Was' Amid Alzheimer's Battle: The 'Disease Shattered Her'

The late Nashville native was reportedly diagnosed with the disease in 2019, with things seemingly going downhill ever since.

Alzheimer's appeared to get the best of Dolly Parton 's husband, Carl Dean , prior to his death at age 82 .

"Dolly will enter a room to talk to Carl, and she sometimes sees a look of bewilderment on his face, like he doesn’t know where he is or even who she is," a source spilled to a news publication back in 2022 regarding Parton's husband of nearly 60 years.

"The disease has shattered Dolly’s dreams about what their golden years would be. She’s frightened it’s only going to get worse," the insider added of the "Jolene" singer, who revealed via Instagram on Monday, March 3, that her husband had died earlier that day.