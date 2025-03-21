Dolly Parton Admits Late Husband Carl Dean 'Suffered a Great Deal' Before His Sad Death: 'He's at Peace'

Admitting her longtime lover "suffered a great deal" in the time leading up to his passing, Parton has found some sort of comfort in knowing he's no longer struggling.

"I'm doing better than I thought I would. I’ve been with him 60 years. So I’m going to have to relearn some of the things that we’ve done. But I’ll keep him always close," the country icon expressed while speaking with a news outlet for a piece published on Monday, March 17.