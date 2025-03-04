Dolly Parton's 'Homebody' Husband Carl Dean 'Always Preferred to Stay at Their Tennessee Estate' Before His Death: He Had 'Zero Interest in Show Business'
Though Dolly Parton and Carl Dean were married for 60 years, they had very different lifestyles.
While Parton, 79, was making a name for herself in the country world, Dean, who died on Monday, March 3, at 82 years old, didn't like to be out and about much.
"Dolly played more than 3,000 concerts in her career, and Carl only attended two of them," the source dished. "He is a homebody and always preferred to stay home at their Tennessee estate. Carl had zero interest in show business."
The distance didn't seem to help their marriage, the insider said.
"There were times they only saw each other for a few weeks in a calendar year, and. the two of them even considered divorcing," the source claimed.
However, their relationship lasted for six decades.
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who met outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat on the first day she moved to Nashville, were happy with one another.
"I was in such a hurry to get here — and after I'd put my clothes in the machine, I started walkin' down the street, just lookin' at my new home, and this guy hollered at me, and I waved. Bein' from the country, I spoke to everybody. And he came over and, well, it was Carl, my husband," she told The New York Times in 1976.
"I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me)," Parton once recalled via her personal website while reminiscing about the first time she and Dean crossed paths. "He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about."
In May 2016, they renewed their vows.
"We had a few family and friends around. We didn't plan anything big at all because we didn't want any kind of strain, any kind of tension, any kind of commotion, so we planned it cleverly and carefully. We just had a simple little ceremony at our chapel at our place," she told Rolling Stone at the time. "We just had just a few people who needed to be there to make sure they got the pictures and the few things that we needed."