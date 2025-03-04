Dolly Parton's 'Homebody' Husband Carl Dean 'Always Preferred to Stay at Their Tennessee Estate' Before His Death: He Had 'Zero Interest in Show Business'

As OK! previously reported, the pair, who met outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat on the first day she moved to Nashville, were happy with one another.

"I was in such a hurry to get here — and after I'd put my clothes in the machine, I started walkin' down the street, just lookin' at my new home, and this guy hollered at me, and I waved. Bein' from the country, I spoke to everybody. And he came over and, well, it was Carl, my husband," she told The New York Times in 1976.

"I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me)," Parton once recalled via her personal website while reminiscing about the first time she and Dean crossed paths. "He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about."