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Dolly Parton Offers Rare Update as She Cancels Las Vegas Residency Amid Health Woes: 'I've Still Got Some Healing to Do'

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Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton posted a rare video on May 4 about her health issues.

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May 4 2026, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

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Dolly Parton has paused her Las Vegas residency amid her ongoing health battles.

The iconic country singer, 80, posted a rare update on Instagram on Monday, May 4, where she delivered the "bad news."

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Source: @dollyparton/Instagram

Dolly Parton shared an update on her health and her Las Vegas residency.

“I am here to give you an update on a few things going on in my life,” Parton began. "And I have some good news and a little bad news. The good news is I’m responding really well to meds and treatments and I’m improving every day.”

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Dolly Parton Explained She Gets 'Dizzy' Due to Her Meds

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Source: MEGA

The country star said she's responding well to medication.

“Now, the bad news is, it’s gonna take me a little while before I’m up to stage performance level. Because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy-headed, as my grandma used to say. And of course, I can’t be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such on five-inch heels," the Steel Magnolias actress said.

She then hilariously compared herself to a vintage car, “that once restored, can be better than ever.”

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image of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton revealed her her immune and digestive systems 'got all out of whack.'

“But when they raised the hood on this old antique, they realized that I need to rebuild my engine and that my transmission is slipping, my oil pan is leaking, my muffler is busted and my shocks and pistons need to be replaced, and for sure, my spark plugs need to be changed. I know I'm still crazy, but they didn't mention anything about my mental health," Parton said.

The "Jolene" songstress also noted her immune and digestive systems "got all out of whack over the past couple of years."

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Dolly Parton Previously Suffered From Kidney Stones

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Source: @dollyparton/Instagram

Dolly Parton plans to visit her theme park, Dollywood, soon.

Parton, who previously struggled with kidney stones, added her body is "working real hard on rebuilding its strength."

"Hopefully I’ll be up to snuff again soon," she quipped. Despite canceling her Las Vegas shows for the time being, the 9 to 5 star still plans on working in other ways.

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image of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

The music icon is planning to spend time working on her Broadway musical.

Parton will still be recording videos and making visits to Dollywood, her Tennessee theme park.

She also noted she's “working hard on getting my museum and my hotel open in Nashville later this year” and “spending a lot of time writing and reworking” her Broadway musical, Dolly: A True Original Musical.

Parton’s Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace was originally scheduled for December 2025 but was postponed due to health issues, with the dates now rescheduled for September 2026.

“I am truly sorry that I’m going to miss all of you that had tickets to see me in Las Vegas,” she said. "Thank you for standing by me and showing me so much love and support over the past year. I've still got some healing to do, but I am on my way!"

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