Dolly Parton Reveals Which Iconic Hairstyle Her Husband Doesn't Like
Dolly Parton is fine with her husband not loving all of her iconic looks!
After 56 years of wedded bliss with Carl Thomas Dean, the country legend, 77, explained the businessman, 81, has been honest about not being a fan of every single one of her larger-than-life wigs that the world seems to adore.
"When I wear my hair too stationary ... I said, 'You don't like my hair?' And he said, 'Well, it looks too important.' There's a certain look that looks important," Parton admitted in a recent interview to promote her new book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.
The "9 to 5" vocalist divulged that over the years, she's collected hundreds of pieces of head decor. "Once somebody asked me, 'How many wigs do you have?' I said, 'Well, I must have at least 365 because I wear one almost every day,'" Parton explained.
"I keep my own hair about the same length, and I keep it bleached and my roots done up," she explained of how she typically wears her blonde locks. "When I'm around home or whatever, when I'm comfortable ... I still pull my hair up. I still like it to look [nice]."
When not counting her endless amount of wigs or tending to her thick head of hair, Parton has been focused on keeping her union with Dean completely private and out of the spotlight — which may be one of the reasons why their romance has lasted over five decades.
"I like it when people say, 'How did it last so long?' I say, 'It's stay [sic] going,'" the Steel Magnolias actress said of their love in a 2022 interview. "You know, there's a lot to be said about that. So, we're not in each other's face all the time. He's not in the business, so we have different interests, but yet we have the things we love to do together. So it was meant to be, I think. He was the one I was supposed to have and vice versa."
"We both have a warped sense of humor," Parton said of her longtime spouse, whom she wed in 1966. "And I think humor, honestly, is one of the best things when you're married like that. Even if you have a problem, if you have a great sense of humor, if you say something you can't take back [you] usually have some crazy way of getting out of it."
Entertainment Tonight conducted both interviews with Parton.