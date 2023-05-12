Dolly Parton Shocks ACM Crowd After She Jokes About Having a 'Threesome' With Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Despite the shock of the mammal being on stage, Parton wasn't done poking fun at the term. "I just had a thought. I know why you're doing that G.O.A.T. thing!" Parton pondered. "I think it stands for 'Garth organized a threesome!'"

"And I thought I couldn't love you anymore!" Brooks modestly responded shortly before giving the Tennesse native her flowers.

"She changed the name of country music forever. In a flash, she became one of the biggest stars of all time. I think I speak for everybody — not just in Texas but around the world — when I say we will always love you," Brooks joyfully declared, referencing her hit song "I Will Always Love You," which was later reintroduced to a wider audience after Whitney Houston covered it for the 1992 film The Bodyguard.