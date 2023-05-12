Dolly Parton Shocks ACM Crowd After She Jokes About Having a 'Threesome' With Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Dolly Parton might have a future in stand-up comedy! The country music icon hosted the ACM Awards alongside Garth Brooks. The "Jolene" singer couldn't help but joke about her status in the music industry and possibly joining Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, in the bedroom.
Parton started the show with a bang, and the blonde beauty referenced the common acronym used for legends. "Did I hear you say you were looking for a G.O.A.T.?" Parton asked Brooks while being accompanied by an actual goat.
"I've got your G.O.A.T. right here!" Parton added while the animal was wheeled out with a hot pink wagon.
Despite the shock of the mammal being on stage, Parton wasn't done poking fun at the term. "I just had a thought. I know why you're doing that G.O.A.T. thing!" Parton pondered. "I think it stands for 'Garth organized a threesome!'"
"And I thought I couldn't love you anymore!" Brooks modestly responded shortly before giving the Tennesse native her flowers.
"She changed the name of country music forever. In a flash, she became one of the biggest stars of all time. I think I speak for everybody — not just in Texas but around the world — when I say we will always love you," Brooks joyfully declared, referencing her hit song "I Will Always Love You," which was later reintroduced to a wider audience after Whitney Houston covered it for the 1992 film The Bodyguard.
Prior to the ceremony airing, it was announced that it would be Parton's second opportunity of hosting, and the starlet was overjoyed. "I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," the Hannah Montana alum said in a statement. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together."