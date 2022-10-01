OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Rihanna
OK LogoPHOTOS

Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon & More! 10 Celebrities Who Broke World Records This Year

gallery pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 1 2022, Published 12:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Actors, musicians and television personalities make a living out of impressing and entertaining their fans — and some of them even break world records while doing it!

The 2023 edition of the Guinness World Records book, which was released on Thursday, September 15, features a wide array of entertainers from Rihanna to Reese Witherspoon.

Article continues below advertisement

REESE WITHERSPOON, KELLY CLARKSON & MORE: SEE THE COUPLES WHOSE MARRIAGES HAVE BEEN PLAGUED BY HOLLYWOOD LIFE

Scroll through the gallery below to see celebrities who broke big records this year.

Rihanna

gallery rihanna
Source: mega

It's been a big year for RiRi. The "SOS" singer not only became a new mom, but she is also set to headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

She earned a spot in Guinness World Records for being a female performer with the "most US No.1 singles in a year."

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton

gallery dollyparton
Source: mega

Dolly Parton is truly an icon! She made the list for "most decades with a Top 20 hit on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart."

Article continues below advertisement

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

gallery therock
Source: mega

Dwayne Johnson has entertained fans for decades, from his performances in the Fast & Furious franchise to Disney's Moana. He has also starred in several hit television programs, including WWE Smackdown, Ballers and Young Rock.

Johnson broke a world record for being a male actor with the "highest annual earnings for a television actor in a current series."

Article continues below advertisement

Billie Eilish

gallery billieeilish
Source: mega

Billie Eilish broke more than one record this year, taking home the title of "youngest person to win the film music awards 'triple crown'" (which entails winning an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy).

She also broke a second record for being a female performer with the "most consecutive Grammy nominations for Record of the Year."

Article continues below advertisement

Drake

gallery drake
Source: mega

Drake smashed records for being an artist with the "most simultaneous Top 10 entries on the US singles chart." Some of his previous Top 10 singles include "Hotline Bling" in 2015 and "Laugh Now Cry Later (feat Lil Durk)" in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Adele

gallery adele
Source: mega

Despite Adele's failed Las Vegas residency, which was cancelled earlier this year, fans still can't enough of her soulful lyrics! The "Someone Like You" singer managed to snag a world record for "most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Reese Witherspoon

gallery ressewitherspoon
Source: mega

Witherspoon, who is currently starring alongside rumored frenemy Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show, broke a record for being a television actress with the "highest annual earnings" in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay-Z

gallery jayz
Source: mega

Jay-Z broke the record for "most Grammy nominations." Earlier this year, he also made Forbes list of the world's richest billionaires, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift

gallery taylorswift
Source: mega

Taylor Swift earned herself a world record for "most simultaneous new entries on the US singles chart" in 2022, and that's not the 32-year-old's only accomplishment this year.

Before Rihanna was offered the gig, the "You Belong With Me" singer turned down an offer from the NFL to headline the Super Bowl. Swift opted out in favor of continuing to re-record her first six albums.

Article continues below advertisement

Ed Sheeran

gallery edsheeran
Source: mega

Ed Sheeran can claim he's now the holder of two Spotify-related world records. He was declared the record holder for the "most streamed track on Spotify," as well as the "most followers on Spotify."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.