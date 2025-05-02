or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Dolores Catania
OK LogoREALITY TV

'We're Canceled!': 'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Hints at Heartbreaking Update as Bravo Show Remains in Flux

Photo of 'RHONJ' Season 14 cast
Source: Bravo

'RHONJ' star Dolores Catania hinted at a heartbreaking update as the show's future remains in flux.

By:

May 2 2025, Published 9:57 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The Real Housewives of New Jersey may be officially done for good.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Dolores Catania
Source: MEGA

Dolores Catania has been on 'RHONJ' since Season 7.

Article continues below advertisement

On the April 30 episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, RHONJ star Dolores Catania was talking to Teddi Mellencamp about the April 29 episode of The Valley, in which Janet Caperna threw her birthday party at Dave & Buster’s.

“You know, all I could think of when I was watching that whole thing?” Catania asked. “I spent $30,000 on a finale party here. OK. I hired actors. I got whiskey flown [in], people flown in from Ireland. I had Irish flowers.”

Catania added she had her garage converted into a casino “with our faces on coins that they never showed.”

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘Dave & Busters and beer,'" she continued. “Get the f--- out of here? The f---? And we’re canceled?"

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Janet Caperna
Source: Bravo

Dolores Catania vented about 'The Valley' star Janet Caperna having her birthday party at Dave & Buster's.

Article continues below advertisement

While RHONJ has been said to be on pause — and the future of the show remains up in the air — this is the first time a cast member has used the word “canceled” in regards to the hit franchise.

E! News recently caught up with RHONJ star Melissa Gorga on a red carpet, and she dished on what she thinks should happen with the show. “I always say, leave a couple, bring a couple new,” Gorga said. “I think it’s working for Atlanta right now, right? The show is great. It’s doing really well. So I think they need to do that with Jersey. And that’s where the tricky part comes in.”

MORE ON:
Dolores Catania

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Melissa Gorga
Source: MEGA

Melissa Gorga said everywhere she goes, someone tells her they 'spoke to casting' for 'RHONJ.'

Article continues below advertisement

When asked if she had any friends that would be good on the show, including Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Gorga replied, “She actually doesn’t like the drama. Snooki has told me she’d be scared to be on our show. It would make her nervous. She’s told me that multiple times. I feel like the casting for The Real Housewives has turned the state upside down within the last six months and has literally spoke to every Jersey girl.” Gorga said everywhere she goes, someone tells her they “spoke to casting,” and, while the reality starlet “almost” feels bad shutting them down, she noted it’s “you and half of the whole state of New Jersey.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Dolores Catania
Source: Bravo

Dolores Catania claimed she spent $30,000 on a finale party for 'RHONJ.'

“So at least we know they’re putting in the time,” she concluded. “They’re looking. They’re flipping the state upside down, talking to everybody. So I’m so curious to see what’s at the end of the tunnel.” According to a Bravo spokesperson, "No decisions have been made around casting for RHONJ."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.