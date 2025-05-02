'We're Canceled!': 'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Hints at Heartbreaking Update as Bravo Show Remains in Flux

On the April 30 episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, RHONJ star Dolores Catania was talking to Teddi Mellencamp about the April 29 episode of The Valley, in which Janet Caperna threw her birthday party at Dave & Buster’s.

“You know, all I could think of when I was watching that whole thing?” Catania asked. “I spent $30,000 on a finale party here. OK. I hired actors. I got whiskey flown [in], people flown in from Ireland. I had Irish flowers.”

Catania added she had her garage converted into a casino “with our faces on coins that they never showed.”

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘Dave & Busters and beer,'" she continued. “Get the f--- out of here? The f---? And we’re canceled?"