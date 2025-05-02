'We're Canceled!': 'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Hints at Heartbreaking Update as Bravo Show Remains in Flux
The Real Housewives of New Jersey may be officially done for good.
On the April 30 episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, RHONJ star Dolores Catania was talking to Teddi Mellencamp about the April 29 episode of The Valley, in which Janet Caperna threw her birthday party at Dave & Buster’s.
“You know, all I could think of when I was watching that whole thing?” Catania asked. “I spent $30,000 on a finale party here. OK. I hired actors. I got whiskey flown [in], people flown in from Ireland. I had Irish flowers.”
Catania added she had her garage converted into a casino “with our faces on coins that they never showed.”
“I’m thinking to myself, ‘Dave & Busters and beer,'" she continued. “Get the f--- out of here? The f---? And we’re canceled?"
While RHONJ has been said to be on pause — and the future of the show remains up in the air — this is the first time a cast member has used the word “canceled” in regards to the hit franchise.
E! News recently caught up with RHONJ star Melissa Gorga on a red carpet, and she dished on what she thinks should happen with the show. “I always say, leave a couple, bring a couple new,” Gorga said. “I think it’s working for Atlanta right now, right? The show is great. It’s doing really well. So I think they need to do that with Jersey. And that’s where the tricky part comes in.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When asked if she had any friends that would be good on the show, including Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Gorga replied, “She actually doesn’t like the drama. Snooki has told me she’d be scared to be on our show. It would make her nervous. She’s told me that multiple times. I feel like the casting for The Real Housewives has turned the state upside down within the last six months and has literally spoke to every Jersey girl.” Gorga said everywhere she goes, someone tells her they “spoke to casting,” and, while the reality starlet “almost” feels bad shutting them down, she noted it’s “you and half of the whole state of New Jersey.”
“So at least we know they’re putting in the time,” she concluded. “They’re looking. They’re flipping the state upside down, talking to everybody. So I’m so curious to see what’s at the end of the tunnel.” According to a Bravo spokesperson, "No decisions have been made around casting for RHONJ."