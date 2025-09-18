Melissa Gorga 'Confused' at Teresa Giudice Possibly Being Open to Reconciliation: 'The Door Has Been Closed'
Sept. 18 2025, Published 11:22 a.m. ET
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga reacted to Teresa Giudice hinting she’d consider reconciling with her.
When appearing at Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea Awards, Gorga was asked about Giudice saying “never say never” to possibly coexisting.
Melissa Gorga Wonders If the 'Timing' Is Why Teresa Giudice May Be Open to Reconciling
“The truth is, for the last year, the door has been closed,” Gorga said. “[She] has said out loud on multiple platforms, podcasts, whatever it might be, that the door is closed. So, the truth is I’m just confused why it might be opening or cracking a little bit.”
Reports have been running rampant about RHONJ casting, with sources claiming test filming took place without Giudice and the show may be moving forward without her.
“Is it the timing?” Gorga then asked, clearly hinting at the news. “What’s going on here. My guess is as good as yours. I think that’s something new and something different. Neither of us have had any contact in probably two years at this point. Sad, but true. So that’s just so strange to just come out with that out of nowhere. It’s strange."
When one of the hosts of the show said he assumed Giudice is “reading the same headlines” they are, Gorga hinted this might be the case. “What happened?” she quipped. “Yeah.” “The truth is if it was authentic and things were happening and there was talks or birthday, happy birthday, something. There’s zero. So, it doesn’t make really a lot of sense to me right now,” she concluded.
An Insider Insists Teresa Giudice's Desire to Make Up Did Not Come 'Out of the Blue'
After Gorga spoke about where she stands with her sister-in-law, an insider exclusively shared with OK! they don't think Gorga “is wrong.”
“This all just popped out of the blue?” they continued, alluding to the rumors Giudice may not be back on the show. “No.” “This is because the professor was not asked to test with the new girls,” they concluded, referring to Giudice’s prior comment when asked about test filming. At the time, she replied, “Does a professor ever take the test?”
An insider previously dished to OK! Giudice is “worried” about the state of affairs with RHONJ, which was leading her to consider “throwing in the towel and making amends” with Gorga and her brother.
“If she truly was guaranteed to be brought back and was the intended star of the show, she wouldn’t need to be groveling to people she clearly hates,” they added.