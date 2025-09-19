Teresa Giudice Insists She's 'Not Desperate' to Return to 'RHONJ' After Reconciliation Confession: 'Crazy Timing'

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Giudice Extendend an 'Olive Branch' to Melissa and Joe Gorga

Teresa explains what she told Jeff Lewis about making up with her brother (she didn’t say Melissa), why she feels this way now, what changed and that she is okay if Bravo asks her to come back or not #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/uR8BZe5Xv7 — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍝 🩺🦩🍊 (@esteco2) September 19, 2025 Source: @esteco2/X Teresa Giudice reiterated her 'never say never' stance in regards to reconciling with Joe and Melissa Gorga.

“Never say never,” Teresa replied. This led fans to surmise she was potentially open to making up with her brother, which an insider dished to OK! was occurring as she was “desperate” and “worried given the developments that have happend on RHONJ.” Specifically, those developments were reports test shooting had happened for Season 15 of the show, which Giudice was not included in. “The thing is, before I was very adamant — and I was just like absolutely not,” Teresa said on her “Turning the Tables” podcast regarding making up with Melissa and Joe. “And I know everyone’s saying now, ‘Oh my god she’s saying it now ‘cause she’s desperate. She needs a job.’ That’s not the case. There’s things that — there’s reasons why I’m saying that. It’s like an olive branch. Now I’m just saying, ‘Never say never.’ That’s it.”

Teresa Giudice Says Her Door Is 'Cracked Open' to Melissa and Joe Gorga

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice said she was 'fine' with Melissa Gorga's response to her 'never say never' comment.

While Teresa acknowledged she had previously felt there was absolutely no way she could make up with Joe and Melissa, she explained as she gets older, certain things have happened that have made her have a potential change of heart. “I’m just saying my door is cracked open,” Teresa said. “I just said, ‘Never say never.’”

Teresa Giudice Said 'Time Heals All Wounds' in Regards to Reconciling With Joe and Melissa Gorga

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice said she's trying to be a 'good example' for people who look up to her.

“That’s all I’m saying,” she elaborated. “I’m a mom first. So I always want to do the right thing and be a good example for my children. That’s the number one thing. We could rehash things and then where’s that gonna get us? Nowhere. So sometimes you can’t rehash things. You just have to let the past go and move forward.” Teresa also noted a “lot of people” look up to her, which is why she wants to be a “good example” for them as well. “Listen, people do change and things happen in life that make you evolve and grow and that’s all I’m saying,” she continued. “And another big thing — time heals all wounds. That saying is so true. After a while you’re just like — I guess when a lot of time passes, you forget things. Meaning you’re not as angry as when you first were. And I guess if you’re happy in your life, then that’s what I want to exude. I want to exude happiness. I don’t want to be angry. I want to just be happy and I want to put that out there.”

Teresa Giudice Addresses Her Future on 'RHONJ'

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice said she's 'fine' if Bravo doesn't want her back.