Dolph Lundgren, 67, Says He's 'Back to Normal' After 'Tough' Cancer Battle: 'It Feels Good'

Dolph Lundgren is finally on the other side of his long cancer fight. On Saturday, September 13, the Rocky IV legend, 67, gave fans an update on his health while attending the BAFTA TV Tea Party in Los Angeles, after years of battling kidney cancer.

Source: MEGA Dolph Lundgren is finally cancer-free.

"NED, they call it. No evidence of disease," Lundgren announced. "It feels good. It was a tough fight to have for about five years. Actually, about three bad years, but now it's better — so I'm back to normal, working out." The Aquaman actor admitted he’s eased up on some habits but hasn’t slowed down entirely. "I don't stay out as late. I don't work out as hard, but I do hit the gym four, five times a week,” he said. "I am just a little kinder to myself physically, I think."

His health scare has given him a new perspective on life. "Every day, I'm more grateful for everything I have and everything the universe has given me, and I try to really enjoy the people I love — my kids and my wife and my friends," he shared, referring to wife Emma Krokdal and daughters Ida and Greta, whom he shares with ex-wife Anette Qviberg. "It's been a big eye-opener and it's actually been a positive experience for me, I think," Lundgren continued. "If I hadn't had cancer, I may have done a crazy stunt and killed myself that way, because I was just a little bit too intense before."

Source: MEGA The action star battled the disease for nearly a decade.

As OK! previously reported, Lundgren first revealed his diagnosis in 2015 after a tumor was removed from his kidney. "They took it out … but then they did a biopsy and it was cancerous," he explained on a 2023 episode of “In Depth With Graham Bensinger.” "Then I did scans every six months, then you do it every year, then it was fine for about five years."

Source: MEGA Doctors once gave Dolph Lundgren only 'two to three years' to live.

Things took a turn in 2020 when doctors found six new tumors in his kidneys and liver. This time, surgery wasn’t an option, and Lundgren began chemotherapy. The treatments took a toll, leaving him sore and unable to eat much food. He quickly lost weight. "They [doctors] started saying things like, ‘You should take a break and spend more time with your family,'" Lundgren recalled. "So I kinda asked him, ‘How long do you think I have left?’ and I think he said, 'Two to three years,' but I could tell in his voice that it was less. I thought it was it for sure."

Despite the grim outlook, he refused to give up. "You kind of look at your life and go ‘I’ve had a frickin’ great life,'" he admitted. "I’ve lived like five lifetimes in one."

Source: MEGA The 'Aquaman' star declared that he is now 'back to normal' after the ordeal.

Instead of accepting the timeline, Lundgren got a second opinion from oncologist Dr. Alexandra Drakaki, who discovered a mutation in one of his tumors. That breakthrough allowed doctors to test new treatments. "Within three months, things were shrinking by 20 to 30 percent," Lundgren explained. By 2022, his tumors had reduced by 90 percent and were finally surgically removed.

In 2024, he announced he was at UCLA to "get rid of that last tumor" and would be "finally cancer free" after what he called a "rough ride."