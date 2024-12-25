Hollywood's Senior Superstars: 8 Action Icons Who Stay Fit in Their Golden Years
Sylvester Stallone (78)
Following his regime based on discipline, intensity and consistency, Sylvester Stallone maintains his stone-chiseled shape with exercises, deadlifting weights and squats. The Rocky actor uses lighter weights with a high number of repetitions to melt away body fat for his distinctive defined look... and you can, too, by doing a few squats, walking daily and lifting five-pound weights while taking a stroll or even watching TV.
Dolph Lundgren (67)
The Swedish Universal Soldier star who battled Stallone in Rocky IV concentrates on his core, using split exercises five days a week that concentrate on chest and arms one day, back the next, then shoulders and biceps, and finally legs.
Dolph Lundgren doesn't lift weights as heavy as he used to when he was younger — and you shouldn't either. Five pounds or less is good. He also does it in short bursts, then a rest, then a short burst, each burst fewer minutes than the last. If you do any exercise, walk or even skip rope, five minutes is enough before a rest. Every minute you spend staying fit is a minute off the sofa.
Jackie Chan (70)
The Rush Hour action star naturally stays in shape doing karate, but you can trade that for less intense yoga. Jackie Chan also runs and does repetitions of basic punch and kick combinations from his martial arts training.
In a different twist, Chan works out with buckets of water he fills from nearby water sources like rivers. You can try walking while carrying smaller pails or bottles of water — and pool or tap water works just fine.
Clint Eastwood (94)
The Dirty Harry star swears by the training he discovered in the Army as part of his Eastwood Code that you, too, can follow: Get a scale, be optimistic, get enough sleep, eat raw fruits and vegetables, take vitamins, avoid excess alcohol and skip sugar-stuffed beverages and desserts. Combine that with light-weight workouts, calisthenics and chin-ups. Don't overdo it, start slow and work your way up — and follow Clint Eastwood's advice: Listen to your body!
Liam Neeson (72)
Onscreen and off, Taken star Liam Neeson has a "specific set of skills" for the job!
His "no-frills" approach combines weightlifting, strength training, cardio and healthy eating. You can follow his favorite workout — jogging. He runs eight miles, but you don't need to go that many to be trim and healthy ... or you can walk.
You'll also love this: Neeson has no gym membership. Instead, he follows a routine of push-ups, pull-ups and squats that he can do while watching TV or listening to music. Don't go overboard — pace yourself!
Chuck Norris (84)
The Walker, Texas Ranger star is a gym rat, and if you like going to the gym, you can use the machines with a recommended weight limit. But if you see the inside of a gym as the first ring of h---, Chuck Norris understands and says you can stay fit by doing yoga, weightlifting and cardio exercises like squats, lunges, sit-ups and pull-ups. He advises changing things up so the routine doesn't become a rut and most importantly — walking every day.
Denzel Washington (69)
The Equalizer actor Denzel Washington stays in shape with a variety of exercises that you can pick and choose from: lifting weights, shadowboxing, running, cardio and general movement of your limbs.
Washington likes to bike for an hour, which is gentler on the knees than running. His secret weapon: "Put your slippers way under your bed so when you get up in the morning, you have to get on your knees to find them. While you're down there, start your day with prayer. Ask for wisdom. Ask for understanding. I'm not telling you what religion to be but work on your spirit. You know, mind, body and spirit."
Good advice!
Arnold Schwarzenegger (77)
Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger is a bodybuilding legend who won seven Mr. Olympia titles — but you don't need to follow his rugged routine.
Schwarzenegger's six-day split workout concentrates on different muscle groups daily. Start light with two- or five-pound weights and work your way up to what feels comfortable.
His biggest workout doctrine is this: Discipline. Do it every day and stick to whatever routine you devise.