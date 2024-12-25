Hollywood's Senior Superstars: 8 Action Icons Who Stay Fit in Their Golden Years

The Swedish Universal Soldier star who battled Stallone in Rocky IV concentrates on his core, using split exercises five days a week that concentrate on chest and arms one day, back the next, then shoulders and biceps, and finally legs.

Dolph Lundgren doesn't lift weights as heavy as he used to when he was younger — and you shouldn't either. Five pounds or less is good. He also does it in short bursts, then a rest, then a short burst, each burst fewer minutes than the last. If you do any exercise, walk or even skip rope, five minutes is enough before a rest. Every minute you spend staying fit is a minute off the sofa.