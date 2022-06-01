Dolph Lundgren Spills On Working With 'Aquaman' Costar Amber Heard

Despite Johnny Depp's claims of Amber Heard being a nightmare behind closed doors, her costar shared a very different opinion on the Aquaman actress.

According to Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren, who reprised his role in Aquaman 2 alongside Heard, the defendant in Depp's case was a pleasure to work with on set. Lundgren, also known for playing Drago in Rocky IV, starred as King Nereus in both Aquaman films while Heard played Mera.