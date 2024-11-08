or
Don Johnson Claims Johnny Depp Shot His Assistant During Surprise Prank

don johnson shot johnny depp blanks pp
Source: MEGA

Don Johnson claimed Johnny Depp shot his assistant during a prank.

Nov. 8 2024, Published 2:04 p.m. ET

Don Johnson has fond memories of a young Johnny Depp.

During the Thursday, November 7, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor, 74, recalled Depp's fun and spunky personality back in the day.

don johnson johnny depp story
Source: MEGA

Don Johnson claimed Johnny Depp shot his assistant with blanks back in the day.

“I called over to Hunter’s to see if had any weed and, of course, he had. Like a ton out back,” Johnson said, referring to being Hunter S. Thompson's neighbor in California at the time. “So I said, ‘Listen, I’m going to come over and get some weed ’cause I got a little group of people here.'”

After Thompson invited him to come over, Johnson sent his assistant to pick up the drug.

don johnson says johnny depp shot with him blanks
Source: MEGA

Johnny Depp and Don Johnson are friends.

“[He] drives up Hunter’s driveway and Johnny Depp and Hunter were hiding behind Hunter’s car with shotguns loaded with blanks and my assistant got out of the car and they both jumped out and said, ‘Die, mother!'" he recalled before they began shooting him.

Johnson said his assistant ended up peeing his pants from the incident.

MORE ON:
Johnny Depp

Johnson and Depp, 61, have been friends for a long time. So much so, during Depp's trial against ex Amber Heard in 2022, Johnson's daughter Dakota Johnson defended the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

“I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people,” she began, referring to Shia LaBeouf, Armie Hammer and Depp while talking to The Hollywood Reporter. “I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists.”

johnny depp moves on from amber heard
Source: MEGA

Johnny Depp pulled a prank on Don Johnson back in the day.

“I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad,” she added. “I do believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people. I think there’s definitely a major overcorrection happening. But I do believe that there’s a way for the pendulum to find the middle.”

Dakota also previously talked about how she hated being brought up in Johnny's trial.

The actress went viral due to a video from a 2015 press conference which she attended with Johnny at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama Black Mass. In the clip, Dakota seemed to chuckle as Johnny explained why his fingers were bandaged up.

don johnson dakota melanie griffith
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson defended Johnny Depp during his tri

“I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?’” Dakota told Vanity Fair. “I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don’t let this go further. Can you imagine, oh, my God, if I was called to the witness stand? I can’t believe that people are watching [the trial] like it’s a show. It’s like it’s a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so f-------- weird. The internet is a wild, wild place.”

