Johnny Depp Says He Doesn't Have 'Any Ill Will' Toward Anyone and Has 'Learned' a Lot From Past Drama With Amber Heard
Johnny Depp is moving on from a tough time in his life.
In a candid interview with a news outlet at the Rome Film Festival on October 26, the actor shared how his highly publicized fallout with ex-wife Amber Heard, 38, affected him.
"Everything that we experience, whether you’re given a snow cone or walking your dog, you learn something somewhere along the way. So I don’t have any ill feelings toward anyone," Depp, who attended the event to promote his latest directorial project, Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, said.
"Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad. The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is. So, for me, it happened. I learned, man," he added, comparing his life to a "soap opera." "I don’t have this great reserve of hatred, because hatred requires caring. Why carry that baggage?"
The drama between Depp and Heard reached a peak during their seven-week defamation trial in 2022, which drew intense media attention. The trial ended with Depp being awarded $10.35 million after a jury ruled that Heard had defamed him.
The two eventually reached a settlement, with Heard agreeing to pay $1 million — marking the end of their legal saga.
In the same interview, Depp also touched on his love-hate relationship with the industry he's in.
"I had a few bouts with Hollywood over their particular easy way and the fluid three-act structure and all the stuff that is predictable. And I am sorry, but I had to get in there and whip it around a little bit," the Pirates of the Caribbean star, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the event, quipped.
As he returns to the spotlight, the Dark Shadows alum has found refuge in his work.
"It’s weird to be able to escape, not into a character, but it is good to be able to inhabit a character, and as everything is in your toolbox — some of that stuff can be used as available stimulus, which is great," Depp, 61, shared.
While the shadow of his past with Heard may linger, the actor is ready for his next act.
"Everything has been … it has really, it just is. And on some level, it is gonna be around, that kind of thing. It’s like O.J. [Simpson] or something. But hey, it just happened. That’s all," he added.
Depp spoke to The Hollywood Reporter.