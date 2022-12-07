Don Lemon Hopes T.J. Holmes Is 'OK' After Amy Robach Romance Is Revealed: 'I Have Nothing But Love For Him'

Don Lemon is weighing in on T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's new romance, which was revealed last week.

"I know T.J. I worked with T.J. at CNN, so I have nothing but love for him. I hope he's OK. Well, I will say this: I don't know about their situation, I am not privy enough, but I would just like to offer people love and support, and I hope they're OK. I hope I get to see them in-person again soon so I can give them a hug!" the CNN star said in a new interview.