Don Lemon Hopes T.J. Holmes Is 'OK' After Amy Robach Romance Is Revealed: 'I Have Nothing But Love For Him'
Don Lemon is weighing in on T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's new romance, which was revealed last week.
"I know T.J. I worked with T.J. at CNN, so I have nothing but love for him. I hope he's OK. Well, I will say this: I don't know about their situation, I am not privy enough, but I would just like to offer people love and support, and I hope they're OK. I hope I get to see them in-person again soon so I can give them a hug!" the CNN star said in a new interview.
As OK! previously reported, Holmes and Robach, who are co-anchors on Good Morning America, were spotted getting cozy on a weekend getaway, in addition to hanging out at New York City bar.
Though the alleged affair was not revealed to the public until as of late, the two were not hiding their new relationship at the office.
According to a TV insider, the pair's romance was "widely known" among many Good Morning America staffers.
"There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," the insider said of Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45. "They were flirtatious."
"They had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month," the source said. "Staffers are very surprised it took this long to come out. Everyone was turning a blind eye because they didn't want the controversy surrounding the show."
Another insider claimed the two TV stars were separated from their respective spouses before going public with their new romance.
"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the source noted. "The relationship didn't start until after that."
Earlier this week, Robach and Holmes were taken off the air, and the show has yet to address their absence. “ABC made the decision after further details came to light,” one insider shared of the situation.