Nikki Haley Reveals She's Considering 2024 Presidential Run: 'We Need To Go In A New Direction'
Nikki Haley has announced that she is considering running for president in 2024.
According to the diplomat, who served as the first female governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, she is weighing "two things" when it comes to making the serious decision to campaign — and she believes that with a little more thought, she could potentially be the woman for the job.
"Well, when you're looking at a run for president, you look at two things. You first look at ‘does the current situation push for new?’" she explained in a recent interview." The second question is, ‘am I that person that could be that new leader?’"
"You know, on the first question, you can look all across the board, domestic, foreign policy," she continued. "You can look at, you know, inflation going up, economy shrinking, government getting bigger, you know, small business owners not being able to pay their rent. Big businesses getting these bailouts, all of these things warrant the fact that, yes, we need to go in a new direction."
"So do I think I could be that leader? Yes, but we are still working through things and we'll figure it out," she added. "I've never lost a race. I said that then I still say that now. I'm not going to lose now."
Following her stint as governor of South Carolina, Haley — full name Nimrata Nikki Haley — served as the 29th U.S. ambassador to the United nations for nearly two years.
The news of her potential presidential run comes soon after ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged in his upcoming memoir that Haley had been playing former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, and had plotted with both Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to become vice president during Donald Trump's administration.
"As best Kelly could tell, they were presenting a possible ‘Haley for vice-president’ option," he wrote. "I can’t confirm this, but [Kelly] was certain he had been played, and he was not happy about it. Clearly, this visit did not reflect a team effort but undermined our work for America."
Fox News was first to report Haley's announcement.
The Guardian reported the excerpts of Pompeo's book.