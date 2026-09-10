Don Lemon Blasts MAGA Pundit Scott Jennings on CNN for 'Offensive' Remarks and Questions His Presence
Sept. 10 2026, Updated 6:11 p.m. ET
Don Lemon blasted his former network, CNN, and its conservative commentator, Scott Jennings, during a panel discussion at the inaugural Status Summit on Thursday, September 9.
Speaking alongside Mehdi Hasan, 47, the founder of independent media company Zeteo, Lemon, 60, critiqued mainstream media's approach to balanced panels. He focused heavily on CNN's treatment of Jennings, 48, a frequent lightning rod for controversy on the network.
Lemon targeted legacy media networks, specifically accusing CNN of pushing a false equivalence by treating mainstream political arguments and extreme, unverified talking points as equally weighted.
Don Lemon Slams CNN Panels
Lemon called out CNN for continuing to elevate Jennings. He claimed that networks pay conservative pundits to repeatedly double down on debunked talking points, derail panels, and act as "provocateurs" rather than contributing to good-faith journalism.
Highlighting how incredibly tense and toxic these panels have become, Hasan and Lemon specifically discussed the viral on-air incident where Jennings lost his temper and used a curse word toward another panelist on a live CNN segment.
Hasan pointed to this as a symptom of a broken cable news environment that rewards bad behavior over substance.
'I Don't Know Who He Is'
“I don’t know who he is,” Lemon said of Jennings. “He says much more offensive s--- on CNN than I ever have,” Lemon added, “and they fired me.”
Lemon said the news network fired him for refusing to put "racists and bigots" on the air.
The former CNN anchor said his former employer and other media outlets are “hastening their own demise” in the way they cover President Donald Trump.
“I think Donald Trump is a terror and a detriment to our country. And for any journalistic organization, not to admit that is a dereliction of journalistic duty,” he said.
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Don Lemon And Mehdi Hasan Defend Independence
Both Lemon and Hasan — who have transitioned to independent journalism after highly publicized departures from cable news giants — used the summit to emphasize the freedom of working outside corporate media constraints.
Hasan agreed with Lemon that networks like CNN intentionally platform "provocateurs" like Jennings because their primary business model relies on viral clash moments rather than informative debate.
Lemon described his move to independent platforms as a liberating shift away from corporate directives and "both-sidesism" that compromises truth.
Don Lemon And Mehdi Hasan Speak Out
Hasan, who left then-MSNBC after his weekend opinion program, The Mehdi Hasan Show, was canceled in 2023, said that he relishes his independence, saying he’s now free to use the word "fascism."
Recounting the traumatic experience of being arrested after covering an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota, Lemon said, “They're trying to muzzle us. They're trying to shut us up because they have already neutered corporate media.”
Jennings, meanwhile, is a leading candidate to succeed Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary.