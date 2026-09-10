Politics Don Lemon Blasts MAGA Pundit Scott Jennings on CNN for 'Offensive' Remarks and Questions His Presence Source: MEGA Don Lemon criticized CNN's approach to political panel discussions while discussing conservative commentator Scott Jennings at a summit. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 10 2026, Updated 6:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Don Lemon blasted his former network, CNN, and its conservative commentator, Scott Jennings, during a panel discussion at the inaugural Status Summit on Thursday, September 9. Speaking alongside Mehdi Hasan, 47, the founder of independent media company Zeteo, Lemon, 60, critiqued mainstream media's approach to balanced panels. He focused heavily on CNN's treatment of Jennings, 48, a frequent lightning rod for controversy on the network. Lemon targeted legacy media networks, specifically accusing CNN of pushing a false equivalence by treating mainstream political arguments and extreme, unverified talking points as equally weighted.

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Don Lemon Slams CNN Panels

Source: MEGA Don Lemon and Mehdi Hasan discussed the tense exchanges that have become common on cable news panels, including a past incident involving Scott Jennings.

Lemon called out CNN for continuing to elevate Jennings. He claimed that networks pay conservative pundits to repeatedly double down on debunked talking points, derail panels, and act as "provocateurs" rather than contributing to good-faith journalism. Highlighting how incredibly tense and toxic these panels have become, Hasan and Lemon specifically discussed the viral on-air incident where Jennings lost his temper and used a curse word toward another panelist on a live CNN segment. Hasan pointed to this as a symptom of a broken cable news environment that rewards bad behavior over substance.

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'I Don't Know Who He Is'

Source: MEGA 'He says much more offensive s--- on CNN than I ever have and they fired me,' Don Lemon declared.

“I don’t know who he is,” Lemon said of Jennings. “He says much more offensive s--- on CNN than I ever have,” Lemon added, “and they fired me.” Lemon said the news network fired him for refusing to put "racists and bigots" on the air. The former CNN anchor said his former employer and other media outlets are “hastening their own demise” in the way they cover President Donald Trump. “I think Donald Trump is a terror and a detriment to our country. And for any journalistic organization, not to admit that is a dereliction of journalistic duty,” he said.

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Don Lemon And Mehdi Hasan Defend Independence

Source: MEGA Don Lemon and Mehdi Hasan discussed the benefits of working outside traditional cable news networks.

Both Lemon and Hasan — who have transitioned to independent journalism after highly publicized departures from cable news giants — used the summit to emphasize the freedom of working outside corporate media constraints. Hasan agreed with Lemon that networks like CNN intentionally platform "provocateurs" like Jennings because their primary business model relies on viral clash moments rather than informative debate. Lemon described his move to independent platforms as a liberating shift away from corporate directives and "both-sidesism" that compromises truth.

Don Lemon And Mehdi Hasan Speak Out

Source: MEGA Mehdi Hasan discussed his freedom to speak openly, while Don Lemon described his experience covering an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota.