Don Lemon Declares He Was Fired From CNN for Refusing to Put 'Liars and Bigots' on TV
Don Lemon is weighing in on why he thinks he was ousted from CNN.
During his first sit-down interview since his bombshell departure in April, the jobless journalist explained he fought for honest reporting rather than giving in to decisions he didn't agree with — such as putting "liars and bigots" on-air.
“I have a responsibility as an American — not only as a journalist — to tell the truth and abide by the promises of the Constitution,” Lemon told ABC24 Memphis. “Because the Constitution says a more perfect union — not a perfect union. I’m not perfect. No one is.”
The 57-year-old suggested that people should “stand up for what is right” to “fulfill the promise of the Constitution," insisting: “We have to stand up for the truth."
The axed CNN This Morning anchor also threw shade at now-ousted Chris Licht, who served as CNN CEO up until earlier this month when he announced he would be stepping down.
Explaining that his years-long experience conflicted with Licht's plan to include more conservative voices on the network, Lemon added: “I don’t believe in platforming liars and bigots, insurrectionists and election deniers and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth; people who are fighting for what’s right, people who are abiding by the Constitution."
Lemon concluded, “I think that would be a dereliction of journalistic duty to do those sorts of things.”
As OK! reported, Lemon was given the boot from the network after landing himself in the hot seat several times over his controversial remarks on-air — including his declaration that Nikki Haley was not in her "prime."
The embattled television personality was completely blindsided by the network's decision to get rid of him, hinting at the time: "It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."
After Lemon broke the news via Twitter, Licht commented on the firing in a statement: "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."
Licht's demise at CNN followed that of Lemon's, as his role as CEO, which lasted for just over a year, saw the network take hit after hit.
A damaging exposé detailing Licht's questionable management style was the final straw for the boss, with him saying during a meeting with staffers: “I fully recognize that this news cycle and my role in it overshadowed the incredible week of reporting that we just had, and distracted from the work of every single journalist in this org."
“As I read that article, I found myself thinking, CNN is not about me,” he concluded. “I should not be in the news unless it’s taking arrows for you. Your work is what should be written about.”