Don Lemon Takes Brutal Swipe at Megyn Kelly, Says He's 'Never Considered' Her a 'Journalist' Amid Bitter Feud
March 30 2026, Published 2:22 p.m. ET
Don Lemon isn't done taking shots at Megyn Kelly.
The drama reignited while he was interviewed by longtime colleague Alisyn Camerota for Scripps News, as she asked Lemon, 60, "What makes someone a journalist?"
Don Lemon Took Shots at Megyn Kelly
"I don’t consider some influencers to be journalists. If you have a background and you studied it and you have experience, you’re a journalist," he said. "Once a journalist, always a journalist."
Camerota, 59, hesitated before asking, "Do you consider Megyn Kelly a journalist?"
"I never considered her a journalist to begin with," the former CNN anchor bluntly replied.
Don Lemon Called Megyn Kelly 'Chopped' in October 2025
Lemon is known for throwing jabs at "The Megyn Kelly Show" host, 55, most recently sparking criticism in October 2025.
During an episode of his "Clip Farmers" podcast, Lemon and his co-hosts discussed the appearance of "MAGA women," with the star agreeing that he thought Kelly was "chopped," which is slang for "not hot."
"It’s a lot of hair pieces and makeup and it’s, like, too, I don’t know, the whole MAGA look," he spilled.
Lemon's cohost John Cotter compared Kelly to a Barbie covered in WD-40, to which Lemon shockingly added, "I think she looks trans."
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Don Lemon Went Viral for Saying Megyn Kelly 'Looks Trans'
"She looks clockable," Lemon continued, which he clarified as "transgender slang" to describe someone "who can be recognized as transgender."
Lemon's comments about Kelly went viral, sparking backlash from critics, who called him a hypocrite for using the term "trans" as an insult despite speaking out against transphobia in the past.
Don Lemon Was Blasted as a Hypocrite
"For a man who praises trans people, #DonLemon sure feels comfortable using trans as an insult," Big Brother star Jeff Varner wrote on social media, as another critic questioned, "The Left is using 'trans' as an insult now?"
"Hypocrisy at its finest. When it’s convenient, principles fly out the window," a third person snubbed.
Lemon previously called out Kelly in February 2025, saying she wasn't as "supportive of women as she makes out to be."
"She's racist, right?" Lemon told his YouTube show audience at the time. "And not very supportive of women, if you look, all you have to do, the evidence is in her Google search and what she says about women, and how she calls them out all the time."