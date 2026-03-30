Don Lemon Takes Brutal Swipe at Megyn Kelly, Says He's 'Never Considered' Her a 'Journalist' Amid Bitter Feud

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Don Lemon isn't done taking shots at Megyn Kelly. The drama reignited while he was interviewed by longtime colleague Alisyn Camerota for Scripps News, as she asked Lemon, 60, "What makes someone a journalist?"

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Don Lemon Took Shots at Megyn Kelly

Source: 'Scripps News'/YouTube Don Lemon ripped Megyn Kelly for not being a real 'journalist.'

"I don’t consider some influencers to be journalists. If you have a background and you studied it and you have experience, you’re a journalist," he said. "Once a journalist, always a journalist." Camerota, 59, hesitated before asking, "Do you consider Megyn Kelly a journalist?" "I never considered her a journalist to begin with," the former CNN anchor bluntly replied.

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Don Lemon: “I don’t consider some influencers to be journalists. If you have a background and you studied it and you have experience, you’re a journalist”



Alisyn Camerota: “Do you consider Megyn Kelly a journalist?”



Don Lemon: “I never considered her a journalist to begin with” pic.twitter.com/BBO7zlxKK2 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) March 30, 2026 Source: @MarcoFoster_ Don Lemon took a brutal swipe at Megyn Kelly.

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Don Lemon Called Megyn Kelly 'Chopped' in October 2025

Source: MEGA Don Lemon went viral for making comments about Megyn Kelly in October 2025.

Lemon is known for throwing jabs at "The Megyn Kelly Show" host, 55, most recently sparking criticism in October 2025. During an episode of his "Clip Farmers" podcast, Lemon and his co-hosts discussed the appearance of "MAGA women," with the star agreeing that he thought Kelly was "chopped," which is slang for "not hot." "It’s a lot of hair pieces and makeup and it’s, like, too, I don’t know, the whole MAGA look," he spilled. Lemon's cohost John Cotter compared Kelly to a Barbie covered in WD-40, to which Lemon shockingly added, "I think she looks trans."

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Don Lemon Went Viral for Saying Megyn Kelly 'Looks Trans'

Source: MEGA Don Lemon made headlines for saying Megyn Kelly 'looks trans.'

"She looks clockable," Lemon continued, which he clarified as "transgender slang" to describe someone "who can be recognized as transgender." Lemon's comments about Kelly went viral, sparking backlash from critics, who called him a hypocrite for using the term "trans" as an insult despite speaking out against transphobia in the past.

Don Lemon Was Blasted as a Hypocrite

Source: MEGA Don Lemon previously took shots at Megyn Kelly in February 2025.