Don Lemon Dubs Megyn Kelly 'Racist' and 'Not Very Supportive of Women' in Scathing Rant

Turning the subject to Kelly's remarks about Reid, Lemon said she is "supposed to be all about women," but instead, used her platform to insult a fellow female political commentator. Additionally, he claimed Kelly already had an "ax to grind" with MSNBC as she was ousted from the network for making controversial comments on the topic of wearing blackface as a part of a costume.

"She’s racist, right?" Lemon asked. "It’s just...I’m gonna give you the evidence. Supposedly learned from and then spent every day after apologizing for it and being fired for it, then spent every day proving the point that she is a racist. And not very supportive of women, if you look, all you have to do, the evidence is in her Google search and what she says about women, and how she calls them out all the time."

"The worst person? No, Megyn Kelly! The worst person on television was fired from NBC and The Today Show a few years ago, and that’s Megyn Kelly," he continued. "That’s the worst person who’s not on television anymore — it’s you. That’s the worst person who’s not on television. So hurrah for that, NBC did something good for with that."