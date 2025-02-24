or
Don Lemon Dubs Megyn Kelly 'Racist' and 'Not Very Supportive of Women' in Scathing Rant

Don Lemon slammed Megyn Kelly for comments she made about Joy Reid.

Feb. 24 2025, Updated 4:01 p.m. ET

Don Lemon didn't hold back his opinions on Megyn Kelly!

The former CNN personality blasted Kelly for claiming to be a supporter of women despite regularly mocking successful ladies she disagrees with, from slamming Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez to making fun of Joy Reid following the cancelation of her show on MSNBC.

Don Lemon called Megyn Kelly a 'racist.'

On Sunday, February 23, Kelly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked 'white women tears' as pathetic and offensive to her? Who’s crying now, Joy? Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long."

During an installment of his YouTube show that aired the following day, Lemon casually took a sip from a Megyn Kelly Today mug as he told viewers, "Let's talk about the haters."

MSNBC is canceling Joy Reid’s program 'The ReidOut.'

Lemon claimed he'd been hearing on the "streets" that Kelly is not as "supportive of women as she makes out to be."

"Especially that whole thing that went on at Fox News with Roger Ailes and all of that there. They’re like, ‘Really, Megyn is saying that? Huh. Y’all don’t know her.’ Oh, I’m going there," the 58-year-old said. "I usually don’t like to talk about her because she’s one of those people, she thrives on it. She has built her— the second part of whatever of her career on being a troll. On being a troll!"

Don Lemon suggested Megyn Kelly wasn't as 'supportive' of women as she claimed.

He then had his producers search for the phrase "Megyn Kelly calls out" on Google before reading off some of the headlines and names.

"I don’t want to be one of those people whose Google profile begins with ‘Don Lemon Calls Out,'" he continued. "It’s gauche, it’s unseemly, and it’s beneath me, and it should be beneath her."

Megyn Kelly has called out many successful women, including Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

Turning the subject to Kelly's remarks about Reid, Lemon said she is "supposed to be all about women," but instead, used her platform to insult a fellow female political commentator. Additionally, he claimed Kelly already had an "ax to grind" with MSNBC as she was ousted from the network for making controversial comments on the topic of wearing blackface as a part of a costume.

"She’s racist, right?" Lemon asked. "It’s just...I’m gonna give you the evidence. Supposedly learned from and then spent every day after apologizing for it and being fired for it, then spent every day proving the point that she is a racist. And not very supportive of women, if you look, all you have to do, the evidence is in her Google search and what she says about women, and how she calls them out all the time."

"The worst person? No, Megyn Kelly! The worst person on television was fired from NBC and The Today Show a few years ago, and that’s Megyn Kelly," he continued. "That’s the worst person who’s not on television anymore — it’s you. That’s the worst person who’s not on television. So hurrah for that, NBC did something good for with that."

