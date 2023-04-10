Don Lemon Caught On Camera Dissing Comedian Jon Stewart In Off-Mic Remark

Almost two months after Don Lemon dissed Nikki Haley, he is now coming for Jon Stewart.

The TV personality, 57, showed a clip of the comedian, 60, interviewing U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, where Stewart commented how wasteful the budget is.

"I can't figure out how $850 billion to a department means that the rank and file still have to be on food stamps. To me, that's f****** corruption," Stewart replied after Hicks challenged him.