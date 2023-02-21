Home > News > Don Lemon NEWS Don Lemon Steps Down From Hosting NYC Event As Misogyny Backlash Mounts Source: mega

Only days after landing himself in the hot seat for his controversial remarks about Nikki Haley, Don Lemon appears to be trying to ease his way out of the line of fire — reportedly backing out of an upcoming event in New York City that he was set to moderate. In honor of Black History Month, the embattled CNN television personality was supposed to host the Manhattan event on Tuesday, February 21, about race and real estate.

The journalist, 56, was reportedly worried that the current drama surrounding his misogynistic claims would overshadow the important event, and according to an insider, the event coordinators at Douglas Elliman agreed — resulting in Lemon removing himself from the situation. Lemon will reportedly be replaced at the event, which will go on as scheduled, by Douglas Elliman real estate broker John Gomes.

News of Lemon missing the glitzy event comes after he missed two days of work, though one was said to have been scheduled in advance, following his on-air declaration that the former Governor of South Carolina was not in her prime as a woman at the age of 51. "She [Haley] says people, you know, politicians are something if not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry," he stated on the Thursday, February 16, episode of CNN This Morning . "A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

When cohost Poppy Harlow questioned where Lemon got his information from, he replied: "I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it." The topic that quickly turned heated was first brought up because Haley recently kick-started her 2024 presidential campaign and suggested that politicians over 75 should have to undergo “mandatory mental competency tests," which would include former POTUS Donald Trump, 76, and current President Joe Biden, 80.

After apologizing for his commentary — given that an enraged Harlow was so upset by his take on women that she stormed off the set — via Twitter later Thursday evening, Lemon hopped on a call with fellow CNN staffers on Friday, February 17, to apologize for his on-air remarks. "Don jumped on for only 90 seconds to address what he said about Nikki Haley and, for that matter, all women," a source recalled of the short call, pointing out that Lemon attempted to back his feminism by revealing some of his closest friends and loved ones are women.

