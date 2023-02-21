Don Lemon Has 'No Defenders' At CNN After Remarks Put Him On Thin Ice, Staffers Are Fed Up With His 'Ego'
Staffers at CNN don't seem to be on Don Lemon's side after he made controversial remarks about Nikki Haley not being in her "prime."
According to an insider, the embattled TV host, 56, has "no defenders" at the network and everyone is still "pissed" at him.
If the star was shown the door, "it would probably be welcomed by a lot of people," the source noted. "I think there's an array of people who maybe like him personally, not professionally."
Another insider revealed Lemon is not longer well-liked, adding that he should "absolutely" leave the company. However, he remains "untouchable" as he's "part of a protected class."
"I think he should bust his a** to make the morning show work," a third insider said. "Drop all ego. Play well with others."
As OK! previously reported, Lemon had people in a tizzy when he made his thoughts clear after Haley revealed she will be running for president in 2024.
"She [Haley] says people, you know, politicians are something if not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry," he stated on Thursday, February 16. "A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."
"I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it," Lemon replied. "Everybody at home, when is woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s. And I’m just saying should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime and they need to be in prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime."
As a result, Lemon's cohost Poppy Harlow was less than pleased with his remarks, resulting in him taking off on Friday, February 17, and Monday, February 20.
Lemon later apologized to CNN's CEO Chris Licht.
Now, Lemon will have to learn from his mistakes.
"I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously," Licht said in the memo obtained by Fox News Digital. "It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday."
Fox News Digital spoke with an insider.