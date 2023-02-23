More Drama Unearthed: Don Lemon Caused Uproar After Finding Out His 'CNN This Morning' Job Wasn't A Solo Gig
Don Lemon's recent trouble at CNN is hardly the first time he's had issues during his tenure with the network.
According to a new report, the TV star first caused a problem before his CNN This Morning debut in late 2022, as he allegedly "expressed unease" over being moved from his solo nighttime gig Don Lemon Tonight to a co-hosting spot on the morning program.
Making matters worse, the journalist assumed that like his previous series, his name would appear in the title, but of course, that turned out not to be the case. Lemon was also unaware he would be sharing the anchor desk with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.
At the time, rumors swirled the new position was a demotion of sorts, but the Emmy winner said otherwise, insisting he accepted the offer from exec Chris Licht on his own free will and was never given any type of ultimatum.
As OK! reported, CNN head honchos had the jitters when they made the switches.
"CNN will have to keep him in check," a source disclosed to Radar at the time. "Being the anchor of CNN during the breakfast hours is not like NBC’s Today or Good Morning America on ABC. There is a time and a place for banter, and it’s not on a news program."
"If Don thinks he can become the next lovable anchor who America wakes up to each morning, he better reconsider what he is doing," the source added. "The new CNN regime expects him to be a news journalist first and foremost … not a television performer or entertainer and most certainly not a commentator!"
Lemon's most recent debacle occurred just this month, as he received immense backlash when insisting presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is no longer in her "prime" at age 51.
Following his words, he was taken off the air for two days and issued an apology, but upon his return to CNN This Morning, he ignored the ordeal all together.
Nonetheless, insiders claimed he could still get the boot from the series, as his inflated ego has rubbed colleagues the wrong way, with the source noting he has "no defenders" left in the office.