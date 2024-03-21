Don Lemon Suggests Elon Musk Talk to Megyn Kelly or Tucker Carlson If He Wants Someone to 'Lavish Him With Praise'

Lemon said, "The interview was precisely what Elon has long claimed that he wants to make a home for on X: a free exchange of ideas."

"We dug into serious issues, the nuances of the electoral college, the future of automotives, the complexities of DEI, even our own personal battles with depression," he told his viewers. "Did he really expect for me to simply lavish him with praise for an hour? If so, he could’ve sat down with Megyn Kelly or Tucker Carlson. But no, he opted to sit down with me, an independent journalist, to have a real conversation. I’m glad he did it, and if he chooses to watch the whole interview, he’ll come to appreciate just how valuable our discussion was."