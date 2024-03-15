Chris Cuomo 'Shocked' to See Former Coworker Don Lemon Back on CNN After His Heated Interview With Elon Musk

Following the former CNN host's return to the network, Cuomo and Dan Abrams discussed the Lemon-Musk incident on NewsNation.

Abrams drew a parallel between Lemon's interview with Musk and Cuomo's own experience with ousted Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

The co-host noted that “there’s just a huge power disparity, which is Elon Musk is really, really, really rich and really doesn’t care and decided, ‘I don’t like this interview. I don’t like the questions he’s asking. I’m done with him. I don’t want the kind of discussion anymore.'”