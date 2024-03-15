Chris Cuomo 'Shocked' to See Former Coworker Don Lemon Back on CNN After His Heated Interview With Elon Musk
Former CNN host Chris Cuomo was surprised to see his former colleague Don Lemon back on CNN after he was fired back in April 2023.
Following the former CNN host's return to the network, Cuomo and Dan Abrams discussed the Lemon-Musk incident on NewsNation.
Abrams drew a parallel between Lemon's interview with Musk and Cuomo's own experience with ousted Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.
The co-host noted that “there’s just a huge power disparity, which is Elon Musk is really, really, really rich and really doesn’t care and decided, ‘I don’t like this interview. I don’t like the questions he’s asking. I’m done with him. I don’t want the kind of discussion anymore.'”
“Him showing up on CNN again was such a shock, and yet it was a pleasant shock for me. I was happy he got to go back,” Cuomo said about Lemon. “The way they got rid of him, I know what that’s like and I know what it must have been like for Don and I’m glad that he was back there."
"I’d love to see him back," he told Adams. "I think he’d be a great help to CNN.”
As OK! previously reported, Lemon revealed that Elon Musk had terminated their agreement for the former CNN anchor to produce content for X (formerly Twitter) after a seemingly uncomfortable interview where Lemon posed questions that did not sit well with the billionaire.
Musk's swift decision to end the deal raised eyebrows and sparked discussion among media personalities.
Lemon appeared on CNN to share clips of the interview and discuss the experience of working with the controversial billionaire for such a short stint.
Musk told Lemon their partnership was ending in a text message that simply read, "Contract terminated."
The Tesla owner, known for his views on free speech, did not shy away from addressing the situation. He explained on Twitter, "His approach was basically just 'CNN, but on social media,' which doesn't work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying."
Musk also alluded to a lack of authenticity in Lemon's show, suggesting that it was more of CNN's influence than Lemon's true voice.