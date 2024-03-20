'It Wasn't a Gotcha Interview!': Don Lemon Defends Conducting His Controversial Chat With Elon Musk

“I started thinking halfway through, ‘I better get back to work because I’m loving this way too much,'” Lemon said on this week’s episode of Press Club.

Lemon decided to launch his own digital show, which was built as The Don Lemon Show — an interview-based news program that launched on YouTube, iHeartRadio and, most notoriously, X.

Musk, the billionaire owner of X, spent months trying to convince Lemon to join the social media platform where Tucker Carlson, who was excommunicated from Fox News, launched his own show. According to Lemon, Musk and X CEO Linda Yaccarino saw the former CNN host as an advertiser-friendly media star who would lend mainstream credibility to a platform seen as increasingly descending into extremism and misinformation.