or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Donald Trump
OK LogoCOUPLES

Donald and Melania Trump's Heated Helicopter Conversation Revealed by Lip Reader

donald melania trump heated conversation lip reader
Source: MEGA;The Independent/YouTube

After Donald and Melania Trump’s tense exchange was caught on camera, a lip reader has weighed in.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 29 2025, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald and Melania Trump had an intense-looking moment on Tuesday, September 23, after returning from the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

As Marine One touched down on the South Lawn of the White House, cameras caught the former first couple seated across from each other inside the helicopter. Melania appeared to shake her head and gesture with her hand while Donald pointed back at her, seemingly cutting her off.

Article continues below advertisement

The footage quickly fueled speculation that the pair were arguing — but forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman offered another take, suggesting the conversation was actually about the recent escalator glitch at the event.

“From my interpretation, I don't think Donald Trump was having a go at Melania Trump — but at the shenanigans at the UN,” Jeremy explained to an outlet.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald and Melania Trump were caught in a tense-looking exchange.
Source: The Independent/YouTube

Donald and Melania Trump were caught in a tense-looking exchange.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the expert, Melania seemed to say, “You just continued,” while the politician shot back, “It was unbelievable. How can you do that?”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @nexta_tv/X
Article continues below advertisement

He also noted Melania appeared to say something like, “Donald, look at me,” before the couple stepped off the helicopter hand in hand and walked across the lawn.

Article continues below advertisement
image of A lip reader suggested that the couple was talking about the UN escalator glitch while on the helicopter.
Source: The Independent/YouTube

A lip reader suggested that the couple was talking about the UN escalator glitch while on the helicopter.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The exchange ties back to an awkward moment earlier in the week. As OK! previously reported, Melania joined her husband at the UN building when the escalator they stepped on suddenly froze. Wearing high heels, she jolted forward but quickly steadied herself and chose to walk up the steps instead.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quick to defend the couple, claiming the malfunction may not have been accidental.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The White House claimed the escalator incident might have been deliberate.
Source: MEGA

The White House claimed the escalator incident might have been deliberate.

Article continues below advertisement

“If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” Karoline posted on X, pointing to a Times of London report that claimed staffers had joked about shutting it down.

The UN, however, pushed back. Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq clarified, “The safety mechanism was inadvertently triggered by someone who was ahead of the president on the escalator.”

Article continues below advertisement

Still, the incident sparked commentary across conservative media.

Maria Bartiromo praised Melania’s composure while on Fox Business.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The UN denied foul play, calling it an accident.
Source: MEGA

The UN denied foul play, calling it an accident.

“Look how great Melania was. She is unfazed. She walks on it. It stops. She turns around to the president, and she just leads the president up and walks,” Maria said, while adding the glitch could have created a “massive, massive issue” by making the couple “vulnerable.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.