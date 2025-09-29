Donald and Melania Trump's Heated Helicopter Conversation Revealed by Lip Reader

Article continues below advertisement

Donald and Melania Trump had an intense-looking moment on Tuesday, September 23, after returning from the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. As Marine One touched down on the South Lawn of the White House, cameras caught the former first couple seated across from each other inside the helicopter. Melania appeared to shake her head and gesture with her hand while Donald pointed back at her, seemingly cutting her off.

The footage quickly fueled speculation that the pair were arguing — but forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman offered another take, suggesting the conversation was actually about the recent escalator glitch at the event. “From my interpretation, I don't think Donald Trump was having a go at Melania Trump — but at the shenanigans at the UN,” Jeremy explained to an outlet.

Source: The Independent/YouTube Donald and Melania Trump were caught in a tense-looking exchange.

According to the expert, Melania seemed to say, “You just continued,” while the politician shot back, “It was unbelievable. How can you do that?”

📹Journalists captured on video what appears to be an argument between Trump and his wife Melania



The footage shows the U.S. President wagging his finger at the First Lady, while she shakes her head in response.



It’s unclear what they were discussing on board the plane, but… pic.twitter.com/3xGwDXgrFu — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 26, 2025 Source: @nexta_tv/X

He also noted Melania appeared to say something like, “Donald, look at me,” before the couple stepped off the helicopter hand in hand and walked across the lawn.

Source: The Independent/YouTube A lip reader suggested that the couple was talking about the UN escalator glitch while on the helicopter.

The exchange ties back to an awkward moment earlier in the week. As OK! previously reported, Melania joined her husband at the UN building when the escalator they stepped on suddenly froze. Wearing high heels, she jolted forward but quickly steadied herself and chose to walk up the steps instead. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quick to defend the couple, claiming the malfunction may not have been accidental.

Source: MEGA The White House claimed the escalator incident might have been deliberate.

“If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” Karoline posted on X, pointing to a Times of London report that claimed staffers had joked about shutting it down. The UN, however, pushed back. Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq clarified, “The safety mechanism was inadvertently triggered by someone who was ahead of the president on the escalator.”

Still, the incident sparked commentary across conservative media. Maria Bartiromo praised Melania’s composure while on Fox Business.

Source: MEGA The UN denied foul play, calling it an accident.