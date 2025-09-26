Donald Trump Points His Finger at Wife Melania During Tense Conversation on Marine One: Watch
Sept. 26 2025, Published 9:41 a.m. ET
Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, were caught int he midst of an energetic exchange upon landing at the White House on Marine one earlier this week.
A video recently went viral of the president and first lady seated across from one another and engaging in an animated conversation while landing in Washington, D.C., following the couple's viral visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday, September 23.
While it was dark outside by the time the helicopter touched down on the White House South Lawn, lights were on inside of the helicopter — giving cameras a clear view of what seemed like a passionate chat between the two.
In the clip, Donald could be seen talking with his hands before the video zoomed in on Melania shaking her head with a smirk on her face.
The first lady appeared to move her hand while mouthing the word "continue" before her husband pointed his finger at his wife.
The Trumps went back and forth a bit more before the POTUS was first to exit the helicopter.
As he approached the steps, Donald appeared to turn into Marine One and have one last word with Melania before finally making his way onto the ground with his spouse trailing behind.
Once they were both exited from the helicopter, Donald and Melania held hands and walked across the South Lawn as the president waved to reporters around them.
The Trumps landing back in D.C. came after quite the theatrical visit to the United Nations headquarters in New York City.
During his appearance at the U.N. General Assembly, Donald claimed he was "triple sabotaged" by three different technical difficulties he experienced while there.
Donald Trump Complains About United Nations Mishaps
"A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday — Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!" President Trump declared via Truth Social on Wednesday, Septmber 24. "First, the escalator going up to the Main Speaking Floor came to a screeching halt. It stopped on a dime."
He continued: "It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly or, it would have been a disaster."
The Republican leader proceeded to complain about how his teleprompter stopped working.
"Then, as I stood before a Television crowd of millions of people all over the World, and important Leaders in the Hall, my teleprompter didn’t work. It was stone cold dark. I immediately thought to myself, 'Wow, first the escalator event, and now a bad teleprompter. What kind of a place is this?'" he ranted.
Lastly, Donald said the audience had trouble hearing him speak.
"After making the Speech, I was told that the sound was completely off in the Auditorium where the Speech was made, that World Leaders, unless they used the interpreters’ earpieces, couldn’t hear a thing," he noted.