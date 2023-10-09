Home > Photos > Donald Trump PHOTOS 14 Times Donald Trump and Wife Melania Were Spotted in Public Together Source: MEGA

Donald and Melania Trump Attended Ivana's Funeral

Source: MEGA Melania Trump was not present when Donald Trump turned himself in at a Georgia jail.

Melania Trump, whom Donald Trump married on January 22, 2005, did not get along with his ex-wife Ivana Trump but still attended the latter's funeral mass in July 2022. The event was held at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in Manhattan's Upper East Side. Donald's first wife died from the blunt impact injuries she sustained in her torso following consistent falls on the stairs of her Manhattan residence.

Donald and Melania Arrived at the Palm Beach International Airport

Source: MEGA Sources said Melania Trump publicly supports her husband but wants to have 100 percent privacy.

On January 20, 2021, Donald opted to skip President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day celebration and went to the West Palm Beach, Fla., resort with his wife. It marked the last time the former POTUS returned to the area as president after losing the 2020 election.

Donald Delivered Parting Remarks as President

Source: MEGA According to an insider, Donald Trump's fourth indictment was his problem – not Melania Trump's.

Until Donald's last day in office, his wife joined him in his public appearance at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to deliver his parting remarks to the reporters. "Goodbye," he told the crowd. "We love you. We will be back in some form."

White House Return After a Vacation

Source: MEGA Author Kate Andersen Brower said Melania Trump did not want to be the first lady.

Two months after losing the U.S. presidential election to Joe, Donald refused to admit his defeat and went on vacation at his Florida resort with Melania. He spent eight days playing golf at Trump International Golf Club while flooding his X account with insults toward his targets, including the media and the Democrats.

Donald and Melania Left the White House

Source: MEGA Another source said she did not want Donald Trump to run for president.

The pair jetted to Donald's Mar-a-Lago resort, on December 23, before their winter holiday vacation away from the White House.

Another White House Outing

Source: MEGA Donald Trump treats his wife as his 'secret weapon.'

On December 5, 2020, the Trumps returned to the White House after appearing at a political rally in Valdosta, Ga. "We have made America wealthy again," Donald told the crowd. "We have made America strong again. We have made America proud again. We have made America safe again, and we will make America great again. Thank you, Georgia. Get out and vote, get out and vote."

Donald Pardoned Corn the Turkey

Source: MEGA Donald Trump clarified to Megyn Kelly that his wife is doing well.

Melania witnessed her husband taking part in the strange tradition of pardoning a turkey at the White House. They welcomed the turkey, named Corn, as part of their Rose Garden's annual exercise. "Corn, I hereby grant you a full pardon!" Donald exclaimed.

The Pair Attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Constitutional Oath-Taking

Source: MEGA Melania Trump shares her son, Barron, with Donald.

Donald and Melania watched Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as he led the constitutional oath to Amy Coney Barrett a week before the 2020 Election Day.

Donald and Melania Led a Downsized Halloween Party at the White House

Source: MEGA Barron Trump was born on March 20, 2006.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the husband and wife chose not to give away candies at the Halloween celebration at the White House and interacted with the children by waving at them during the parade. They also made their entrance extra special by playing Michael Jackson's hit song "Thriller."

Lovebirds!

Source: MEGA The couple first met in September 1998 at a New York Fashion party in Manhattan.

Donald and Melania showed PDA from time to time, including when they left the White House ahead of a debate with Joe in Nashville, Tenn. They were seen holding hands while making their way to their vehicle.

Donald and Melania All Smiles While at the White House

Source: MEGA The former model revealed that Donald Trump wanted her number despite arriving at the event with his date.

To mark the September 11 terrorist attacks, Melania joined Donald as the then-president honored Sergeant Major Thomas Patrick Payne, who helped evacuate hostages being held by ISIS in Kirkuk Province, Iraq. "Pat, you embody the righteous glory of American valor. We stand in awe of your heroic, daring and gallant deeds," Donald said. "You truly went above and beyond the call of duty to earn our nation's highest military honor."

Through Thick and Thin!

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was recently separated from Marla Maples when they met.

Before the 2020 election, Donald and Melania faced the public together when he accepted the Republican nomination during the final night of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House. "This election will decide whether we will defend the American way of life, or whether we allow a radical movement to completely dismantle and destroy it," Donald said while his wife showed her support.

Melania Stole the Show

Source: MEGA He popped the question at the Met Gala in April 2004.

During the Republican National Convention's third night, Melania stole the show by rocking her vibrant fuchsia pink ensemble, which she complemented with black velvet pumps. She joined her husband, then-Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, on stage in Baltimore, Md.

Donald Kissed Melania in Public

Source: MEGA Melania Trump said she does not always agree with what her husband thinks.

Donald and Melania's PDA got more intense when they kissed at the 2020 Republican National Convention. However, they awkwardly did it as the former first lady swerved and moved her head to avoid being kissed on the lips.