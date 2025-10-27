or
Donald Trump Gives Deranged Medical Advice at 4 a.m. in Bonkers Truth Social Post

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump went on a 4 a.m. Truth Social rant, telling pregnant women to avoid Tylenol.

Oct. 27 2025, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is giving some questionable advice — again.

On Sunday, October 26, the 79-year-old president told pregnant women and parents what to do — and what not to do — when it comes to basic medicine and childcare.

“Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social rant that went up at 4:19 a.m. while he’s overseas in Malaysia.

image of Donald Trump shared health advice online at 4 a.m.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shared health advice online at 4 a.m.

He added, “BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS [sic] B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS! President DJT.”

Source: @PopBase/X
This isn’t the first time he’s pushed this claim. Just last month, Trump insisted that Tylenol has “something artificial” in it that causes autism. He even suggested that Amish and Cuban communities have very low autism rates because they don’t use the popular pain reliever.

image of The president told pregnant women not to take Tylenol.
Source: MEGA

The president told pregnant women not to take Tylenol.

He even struggled as he tried to justify his point.

“Effective immediately. The FDA will notify physicians about the use of. Aceta… Well, let's see how we say that as Aceta… menophen… Acetaminophen. Is that okay?” Trump said before continuing, “Which is basically commonly known as Tylenol. During pregnancy, can be associated with a very increased risk of autism. So, taking Tylenol. Is… ahhh… Not good.”

“Ideally, you don't take it at all. With Tylenol, don't take it,” Trump said, adding that it should only be used for a bad fever.

He went on, “I think you shouldn't take it,” pushing parents to skip it for kids too, calling autism “artificially induced.”

image of Donald Trump has told people not to take Tylenol.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has told people not to take Tylenol.

“Don't take Tylenol,” he reiterated, then added, “I'm making these statements from me, not for these doctors.”

He concluded, “Life is common sense. There's a lot of common sense in this.”

Meanwhile, experts were quick to shut down the panic. While researchers continue to study possible connections between Tylenol use during pregnancy and developmental conditions, they said the science is far from clear.

Tylenol’s parent company, Kenvue, told BBC, “We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers.”

image of Research does not prove Tylenol causes autism.
Source: MEGA

Research does not prove Tylenol causes autism.

Doctors also noted that acetaminophen is still the safest pain relief option for pregnant women — and not using it could lead to more dangerous alternatives.

Dr. Zeyan Liew of the Yale School of Public Health explained that research simply isn’t definitive yet.

“We do not know yet for sure whether Tylenol causes autism,” he said. “Indeed, there have been multiple observational studies conducted across different populations that show associations between frequent use of Tylenol in pregnancy and some negative effects on a child’s neurodevelopment. However, not all studies are specific about autism. Further, whether other possible factors related to Tylenol use are driving these associations needs to be thoroughly evaluated.”

