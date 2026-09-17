Politics Donald Trump Critics Accuse Him of Trying to 'Whitewash' American History as He Plans to Install Warning Signs About Bias Outside the Smithsonian Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH Donald Trump wants to put up warning signs outside the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 17 2026, Updated 2:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump is moving forward with plans to install temporary warning signs outside the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. The administration plans to create roughly a dozen signs on National Park Service land at an estimated cost of $84,000. The initiative follows a July executive order stemming from a 162-page White House report that accused the museum of promoting left-leaning, "anti-American" political activism and revisionist history. The Trump administration’s directives targeting the Smithsonian Institution — including executive orders like "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History" and the deployment of warning signs — have drawn sharp criticism from historians, lawmakers and cultural leaders.

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Source: MEGA Sen. Jeff Merkley said he will 'fight like h---' to protect the museum.

Critics argue that these moves amount to a "whitewashing" of American history, aimed at erasing or minimizing the country's complex past with race, slavery and marginalized communities. In letters sent by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the administration outlined plans to notify visitors about alleged ideological bias before they enter the building. “This is another step in a well-planned pressure campaign by the Trump Administration to undermine the integrity and independence of the Smithsonian Institution. I’ll fight like h--- to protect the Smithsonian’s independence so that the Institution can continue to tell all of America’s story,” said Oregon Democrat Sen. Jeff Merkley.

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Source: UNSPLASH; MEGA Interior Secretary Doug Burgum penned a letter about the proposed change.

The White House report originally recommended a statement warning that the exhibits were prepared by people who "don't want you to love your country." The exact final text of the signs remains unfinalized, but Burgum's letters indicate they will target museum curators and specific leadership figures. The administration's push focuses on several specific complaints against the museum's curation. Letters from the administration criticize Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch and American History Museum Director Anthea Hartig, accusing them of using history as a "tool of social justice.”

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What Exhibits Do They Want to Overhaul?

Source: MEGA The report targeted the LGBTQ+ community and narratives surrounding the Founding Fathers.

The White House report targets exhibits discussing LGBTQ+ inclusion and narratives surrounding the Founding Fathers, claiming they prioritize progressive ideologies over biological and historical facts. Because the Smithsonian is an independent charter and not a direct executive branch agency, the administration has threatened to withhold artifact loans, procurement assistance and discretionary grants to force compliance. Smithsonian Institution leadership has forcefully pushed back against the administration's characterization. Secretary Bunch stated that the White House report is "not a fair characterization" of their work, emphasizing that the museum operates on scholarship, accuracy and a commitment to telling the "fullness of America's story.”

'Trying to Whitewash History'

Source: MEGA Chief Justice John Roberts and Vice President J.D. Vance are on the board of the Smithsonian Institution's governing Board of Regents.