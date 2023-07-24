'How Dare You': The View's Ana Navarro Goes on Profanity-Laced Tirade About Florida Education's Slavery Stance

Whoopi Goldberg chimed in at the end of the segment, also taking aim at DeSantis for "ignoring the fact" that slavery happened. "Your teachers don't let your kids feel bad. They explain, we're telling you this history, it's our American history, because you need to know so we don't repeat it," said the show's moderator, "And here you come, DeSantis, trying to repeat it."

Goldberg concluded: "As long as the Smithsonian is standing, as long as there are books, as long as there are families, because, remember, we didn't have books, all these stories come to us from our families. You don't call our families liars. They know what happened, because their grandma's grandma's grandma told them. You, sir, are — I can't even say the word — you're a disgrace."