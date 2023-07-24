OK Magazine
'How Dare You': The View's Ana Navarro Goes on Profanity-Laced Tirade About Florida Education's Slavery Stance

Jul. 24 2023, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Ana Navarro lost her cool while discussing Florida's new education standards that teach students that slavery provided "personal benefits" to enslaved people in America.

Going after Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, Navarro, who is a Republican, went off on a censored, profanity-laced tirade during the Monday, July 24, broadcast of The View.

"I live in Florida, I've been spitting mad about the culture wars that Ron DeSantis has been creating, so when he says he has nothing to do with it, that's bulls---," she said, with the audio cutting out to censor her angry words. "He has created the environment that's led to this."

"What they say is they updated the standards now to say enslaved people developed skills that could be applied for their personal benefit," the television personality continued, dubbing slavery the "darkest moment of American history. Our biggest shame."

Reminding the audience and viewers at home that "people got torn from their homelands. Men, women, newborns, put in the bowels of ships, shackled, made to row from Africa to America, then brought here and sold like chattel, separated from their children, beat, whipped, worked to death, r****," Navarro questioned how those controlling the Florida education system could look at slavery in any positive way.

"How dare you, shame on you people in Florida! How dare you try to whitewash slavery," she seethed.

Whoopi Goldberg chimed in at the end of the segment, also taking aim at DeSantis for "ignoring the fact" that slavery happened. "Your teachers don't let your kids feel bad. They explain, we're telling you this history, it's our American history, because you need to know so we don't repeat it," said the show's moderator, "And here you come, DeSantis, trying to repeat it."

Goldberg concluded: "As long as the Smithsonian is standing, as long as there are books, as long as there are families, because, remember, we didn't have books, all these stories come to us from our families. You don't call our families liars. They know what happened, because their grandma's grandma's grandma told them. You, sir, are — I can't even say the word — you're a disgrace."

Florida Board of Education unanimously approved the controversial new curriculum last week.

EW reported Navarro's reaction to the new curriculum.

