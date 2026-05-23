Donald Trump Posts Bizarre AI-Generated Video Throwing Stephen Colbert Into a Dumpster After Trashing His Final Late-Night Show
May 23 2026, Published 12:17 p.m. ET
Donald Trump took to his Truth Social to literally trash Stephen Colbert following his final The Late Show episode.
The president. 79, posted a wild AI-generated clip online on Friday, May 22, showing the comedian 62, being thrown into a dumpster.
The White House Shared the AI Video on Their Official X Account
The video was also shared to the White House's X account, and they captioned it: “Bye-bye 👋." The video featured a fake The Late Show clip of Colbert speaking to the audience after a commercial break.
However, the political commentator was then assaulted by Trump who flung him into the trash. The AI-version of the POTUS then did a funny a little dance with his arms.
Colbert began hosting his late-night show on CBS in September 2015, and he aired his last episode on May 21.
Donald Trump Continuously Ripped Into Stephen Colbert This Week
Trump posted several wild tirades aimed at Colbert this week as his show was nearing its final hours.
“Stephen Colbert’s firing from CBS was the 'Beginning of the End' for untalented, nasty, highly overpaid, not funny, and very poorly rated Late Night Television Hosts. Others, of even less talent, to soon follow. May they all Rest in Peace! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the politician fumed on Friday morning.
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'The Late Show' Finale Aired on May 21
In another giddy post, Trump gleefully penned: “Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!”
Over the course of Colbert's show, he made various criticisms of Trump and his administration.
The final episode went out with a bang and featured a performance by Sir Paul McCartney alongside Jon Batiste and Elvis Costello.
CBS Canceled 'The Late Show' in July 2025
During Colbert's finale show, he didn't mention Trump by name, and sent messages of love and gratitude to his viewers.
However, he did take a brutal swipe at CBS by having his in-house band play the copyrighted theme song from Charlie Brown and other Peanuts television specials.
This is a music copyright violation, with Colbert smirking directly into the camera and joking during the show: “Oh no, I hope this doesn’t cost CBS any money.”
CBS announced the cancelation of The Late Show in July 2025, claiming the series was no longer financial viable. Just days before the news, Colbert publicly criticized a $16 million settlement between the network's parent company, Paramount, and Trump.