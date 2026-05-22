Donald Trump Slams 'Total Jerk' Stephen Colbert in Unhinged Rant After 'Late Show' Finale: 'He Was Like a Dead Person'
May 22 2026, Published 3:17 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump slammed comedian Stephen Colbert in a late-night social media post less than an hour after the final episode of The Late Show concluded.
In a Truth Social post published at 1:52 a.m. EST on May 22, the petty POTUS celebrated Colbert’s exit from CBS by calling him a "total jerk" with "no talent, no ratings, no life.”
"Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!" he posted.
Following his initial rant, Trump followed up with an additional post declaring Colbert’s exit the "Beginning of the End" for late-night television hosts, warning that other hosts like frequent foil Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon would soon follow.
Colbert's final show was a star-studded episode featuring a performance by Sir Paul McCartney alongside Jon Batiste and Elvis Costello, plus cameos from Ryan Reynolds, Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, Tig Notaro, Tim Meadows, Jon Stewart and Kimmel.
Colbert did not mention Trump by name during the finale, opting instead to focus on a message of gratitude and joy for his audience.
Despite Trump’s claims that Colbert suffered from "nonexistent ratings," The Late Show actually led the late-night ratings charts for nearly a decade during Colbert's 11-year run.
CBS originally announced the cancelation of The Late Show in July 2025, citing the challenging financial climate of late-night television.
However, the cancelation occurred just days after Colbert publicly criticized a $16 million settlement between CBS's parent company, Paramount, and Trump.
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Critics and fans have heavily speculated that political pressure and Paramount’s pending corporate merger played a significant role in ending the show.
Following the end of his show, Colbert is co-writing a movie tentatively subtitled The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past.
The story will focus on six chapters early in The Fellowship of the Ring that director Peter Jackson left out of his original movie trilogy.
He is co-writing the script with his son, Peter McGee, and Oscar-winning Tolkien screenwriter Philippa Boyens.
Colbert actually approached Jackson with the idea two years ago, but he is finally using his post-late-night free time to dive fully into the work.
The host has also just launched a new personal TikTok account to stay engaged with fans online.