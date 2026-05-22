Politics Donald Trump Slams 'Total Jerk' Stephen Colbert in Unhinged Rant After 'Late Show' Finale: 'He Was Like a Dead Person' Source: MEGA;@ColbertLateShow/Youtube Donald Trump unleashed on Stephen Colbert as the comedian said his final goodbyes on 'The Late Show.' Lesley Abravanel May 22 2026, Published 3:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump slammed comedian Stephen Colbert in a late-night social media post less than an hour after the final episode of The Late Show concluded. In a Truth Social post published at 1:52 a.m. EST on May 22, the petty POTUS celebrated Colbert’s exit from CBS by calling him a "total jerk" with "no talent, no ratings, no life.” "Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!" he posted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA;@ColbertLateShow/Youtube Many blame Donald Trump's presidency as the reason for Stephen Colbert's firing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has also criticized Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Trump’s claims that Colbert suffered from "nonexistent ratings," The Late Show actually led the late-night ratings charts for nearly a decade during Colbert's 11-year run. CBS originally announced the cancelation of The Late Show in July 2025, citing the challenging financial climate of late-night television. However, the cancelation occurred just days after Colbert publicly criticized a $16 million settlement between CBS's parent company, Paramount, and Trump.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Colbert's final show featured a performance by Sir Paul McCartney alongside Jon Batiste and Elvis Costello.

Critics and fans have heavily speculated that political pressure and Paramount’s pending corporate merger played a significant role in ending the show. Following the end of his show, Colbert is co-writing a movie tentatively subtitled The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past. The story will focus on six chapters early in The Fellowship of the Ring that director Peter Jackson left out of his original movie trilogy.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed Stephen Colbert has 'no talent.'