Donald Trump Told Mike Pompeo To 'Shut The Hell Up' About China Hiding Early COVID-19 Information: Book

The Chinese President Xi Jinping was angry at Pompeo's criticism about the lack of transparency in Beijing during a March 25, 2020, press conference. Xi then asked Trump to silence Pompeo.

“My Mike, that f**ing guy hates you!” Trump said on the call, which Pompeo was listening to.

The former reality star, 76, later told Pompeo he was "putting us all at risk" by upsetting Xi since the U.S. needed personal protective equipment from China.