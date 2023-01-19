OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Told Mike Pompeo To 'Shut The Hell Up' About China Hiding Early COVID-19 Information: Book

trump mike pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 19 2023, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

In Mike Pompeo's explosive new memoir, he alleged that former President Donald Trump told him to keep quiet about China hiding early COVID-19 information.

Article continues below advertisement
trump mike
Source: mega

The Chinese President Xi Jinping was angry at Pompeo's criticism about the lack of transparency in Beijing during a March 25, 2020, press conference. Xi then asked Trump to silence Pompeo.

“My Mike, that f**ing guy hates you!” Trump said on the call, which Pompeo was listening to.

The former reality star, 76, later told Pompeo he was "putting us all at risk" by upsetting Xi since the U.S. needed personal protective equipment from China.

Article continues below advertisement
mike pompeo
Source: mega

“Stop, for God’s sake!” Trump allegedly said before he added, "Shut the hell up for a while."

As a result, Pompeo "honored" Trump's request and that “we needed health equipment and were at the CCP’s [Chinese Communist Party’s] mercy for it … and would bide my time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Pompeo made Xi mad by publicity accusing Beijing of spreading "intentional disinformation" about COVID-19 and accusing the country of “repeatedly delayed sharing [outbreak] information with the globe.”

During Trump's presidency, he constantly downplayed the virus. “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!” he said in January 2020.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

One month later, he claimed, “Looks like by April, you know in theory when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”

Article continues below advertisement
trump mike
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

After the death toll reached over 350,000, Trump was still confident he was doing a good job leading the country.

“Something how Dr. Fauci is revered by the LameStream Media as such a great professional, having done, they say, such an incredible job, yet he works for me and the Trump Administration, and I am in no way given any credit for my work. Gee, could this just be more Fake News?” he said.

“The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov’s ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low. 'When in doubt, call it Covid.' Fake News!” he exclaimed.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.