Donald Trump Told Mike Pompeo To 'Shut The Hell Up' About China Hiding Early COVID-19 Information: Book
In Mike Pompeo's explosive new memoir, he alleged that former President Donald Trump told him to keep quiet about China hiding early COVID-19 information.
The Chinese President Xi Jinping was angry at Pompeo's criticism about the lack of transparency in Beijing during a March 25, 2020, press conference. Xi then asked Trump to silence Pompeo.
“My Mike, that f**ing guy hates you!” Trump said on the call, which Pompeo was listening to.
The former reality star, 76, later told Pompeo he was "putting us all at risk" by upsetting Xi since the U.S. needed personal protective equipment from China.
“Stop, for God’s sake!” Trump allegedly said before he added, "Shut the hell up for a while."
As a result, Pompeo "honored" Trump's request and that “we needed health equipment and were at the CCP’s [Chinese Communist Party’s] mercy for it … and would bide my time.”
Pompeo made Xi mad by publicity accusing Beijing of spreading "intentional disinformation" about COVID-19 and accusing the country of “repeatedly delayed sharing [outbreak] information with the globe.”
During Trump's presidency, he constantly downplayed the virus. “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!” he said in January 2020.
One month later, he claimed, “Looks like by April, you know in theory when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
After the death toll reached over 350,000, Trump was still confident he was doing a good job leading the country.
“Something how Dr. Fauci is revered by the LameStream Media as such a great professional, having done, they say, such an incredible job, yet he works for me and the Trump Administration, and I am in no way given any credit for my work. Gee, could this just be more Fake News?” he said.
“The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov’s ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low. 'When in doubt, call it Covid.' Fake News!” he exclaimed.