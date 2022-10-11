Donald Trump Criticizes President Joe Biden's Nuclear 'Armageddon' Remarks, Says The U.S. Could 'End Up In World War III'
Former president Donald Trump didn't hold back when talking about President Joe Biden's recent remarks about a potential nuclear war.
On Sunday, October 9, Trump spoke about Biden while at a rally in Arizona, explaining that his speech could get the United States in a sticky situation.
“We have to be very smart and very nimble,” the businessman said. “We have to know what to say, what to do. And we are saying exactly the wrong thing. We’ll end up in a World War III.”
“We must demand immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, or we will end up in World War III and there will never be a war like this,” Trump continued. “We will never have had a war like this and that’s all because of stupid people that don’t have a clue. And it’s also because of the kind of weaponry that’s available today.”
While speaking at a Democratic fundraiser last week, President Biden called out Russia's President Vladimir Putin for his tactics.
“Don't be fooled by the idea that smaller, tactical weapons were not a major threat to the world,” he said. “I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”
“First time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have the threat of a nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going,” he continued.
Trump also blamed the United States, saying they "forced" Russia to invade Ukraine.
"They actually taunted him, if you really look at it. Our country, and our so-called leadership, taunted Putin. I said, you know, they're almost forcing him to go in with what they're saying. The rhetoric was so dumb," he stated.
"I got along very well with both Zelenskyy and Putin," he said. "If you remember, Zelenskyy was very nice because when they asked him about the Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine hoax — that was the phone call — he looked at them and said 'What was wrong with the call? He did nothing wrong.'"