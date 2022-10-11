Donald Trump Criticizes President Joe Biden's Nuclear 'Armageddon' Remarks, Says The U.S. Could 'End Up In World War III'

While speaking at a Democratic fundraiser last week, President Biden called out Russia's President Vladimir Putin for his tactics.

“Don't be fooled by the idea that smaller, tactical weapons were not a major threat to the world,” he said. “I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”

“First time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have the threat of a nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going,” he continued.