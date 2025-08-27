or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Ridiculed as America's 'Only Threat' After He Brags About Having 'the Right to Do Anything' to Protect the Country From 'Danger'

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump might take his presidency to unforeseen levels.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 7:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Americans didn’t take lightly to Donald Trump claiming he has the “right to do anything” to protect the country from imposed threats.

During his three-hour Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, August 26, the president discussed his efforts to clean up city streets by ordering the National Guard to deploy in certain areas, including Washington, D.C., and potentially Chicago as well as New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Brags About His 'Right to Do Anything'

Source: @BulwarkOnline/X

Donald Trump is adamant about the power his postion holds.

I have the right to do anything I wanna do. I’m the President of the United States. If I think our country’s in danger — and it is in danger in these cities — I can do it, no problem going in and solving, you know,” Trump stated.

“But it would be nice if they’d call in and say, ‘Would you do it?’ And we do it in conjunction,” he continued. “Now, we work very well with the police because we naturally get along with the police. So, the police and us work really well together, whether the mayor is opposed or whether — I mean, you have a really rotten mayor there, too. He’s got a six percent approval rating in Chicago.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Doubles Down on Black Women Wanting Him to Visit Chicago

photo of Donald Trump claimed 'Black women' in Chicago are begging him to send the National Guard to their city
Source: mega

Donald Trump claimed 'Black women' in Chicago are begging him to send the National Guard to their city.

The president doubled down on his previous claim about “African-American ladies” demanding he go to Chicago to stop the city’s violent crimes.

“And I see Black women wearing a red MAGA hat last night on television. ‘Please let the president come in. My son was attacked.’ You have a force of Black women, Black women. They’re like, ‘Only Trump.’ They want Trump to come in,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

'Trump Is the Only Threat to America'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

photo of Many critics agreed that Donald Trump is the 'only threat' to America
Source: mega

Many critics agreed that Donald Trump is the 'only threat' to America.

After his boastful comments went viral on X, critics dragged the president for taking advantage of his position, calling his declaration a “delusional power grab.”

“Trump is the only threat to America,” declared one person.

“He has a fundamentally wrong impression of his powers,” stated another.

Article continues below advertisement

photo of Critics are worried about Donald Trump taking advantage of his power
Source: mega

Critics are worried about Donald Trump taking advantage of his power.

“Well, if laws don’t apply to the president… who do they apply to? I presume no one else either?” questioned a third.

“The danger being him and his congestive heart failure,” slammed a fourth, though the POTUS was never diagnosed with the condition.

Article continues below advertisement

'He's Not Going to Leave Office as Long as He's Alive'

photo of Many critics think Donald Trump will find a way to remain as the president despite the 22nd Amendment
Source: mega

Many critics think Donald Trump will find a way to remain as the president despite the 22nd Amendment.

Some observers suggested Trump won’t depart the White House until he accomplishes his never-ending list of priorities, with one writing, “He’s not going to leave office as long as he’s alive.”

Trump has been vocal about the potential of running for a third term despite it being prohibited in the 22nd Amendment. However, some MAGA supporters have suggested if Vice President J.D. Vance is elected as the 48th president and appoints Trump as his VP, Vance could step down and pass the torch back to Trump.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.