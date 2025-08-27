Donald Trump Ridiculed as America's 'Only Threat' After He Brags About Having 'the Right to Do Anything' to Protect the Country From 'Danger'
Americans didn’t take lightly to Donald Trump claiming he has the “right to do anything” to protect the country from imposed threats.
During his three-hour Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, August 26, the president discussed his efforts to clean up city streets by ordering the National Guard to deploy in certain areas, including Washington, D.C., and potentially Chicago as well as New York City.
Donald Trump Brags About His 'Right to Do Anything'
“I have the right to do anything I wanna do. I’m the President of the United States. If I think our country’s in danger — and it is in danger in these cities — I can do it, no problem going in and solving, you know,” Trump stated.
“But it would be nice if they’d call in and say, ‘Would you do it?’ And we do it in conjunction,” he continued. “Now, we work very well with the police because we naturally get along with the police. So, the police and us work really well together, whether the mayor is opposed or whether — I mean, you have a really rotten mayor there, too. He’s got a six percent approval rating in Chicago.”
Donald Trump Doubles Down on Black Women Wanting Him to Visit Chicago
The president doubled down on his previous claim about “African-American ladies” demanding he go to Chicago to stop the city’s violent crimes.
“And I see Black women wearing a red MAGA hat last night on television. ‘Please let the president come in. My son was attacked.’ You have a force of Black women, Black women. They’re like, ‘Only Trump.’ They want Trump to come in,” he said.
'Trump Is the Only Threat to America'
After his boastful comments went viral on X, critics dragged the president for taking advantage of his position, calling his declaration a “delusional power grab.”
“Trump is the only threat to America,” declared one person.
“He has a fundamentally wrong impression of his powers,” stated another.
“Well, if laws don’t apply to the president… who do they apply to? I presume no one else either?” questioned a third.
“The danger being him and his congestive heart failure,” slammed a fourth, though the POTUS was never diagnosed with the condition.
'He's Not Going to Leave Office as Long as He's Alive'
Some observers suggested Trump won’t depart the White House until he accomplishes his never-ending list of priorities, with one writing, “He’s not going to leave office as long as he’s alive.”
Trump has been vocal about the potential of running for a third term despite it being prohibited in the 22nd Amendment. However, some MAGA supporters have suggested if Vice President J.D. Vance is elected as the 48th president and appoints Trump as his VP, Vance could step down and pass the torch back to Trump.