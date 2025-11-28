'You're a Stupid Person!': Donald Trump Lashes Out at Reporter Who Presses Him on Information About 'Cuckoo' D.C. Shooter

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is back to sparring with the press. On Thursday, November 27, the president snapped at a reporter who pressed him about the vetting of the suspect accused of shooting two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C.

“U.S. officials say that the suspect worked very closely with the CIA in Afghanistan for years, that he was vetted and the vetting came up clean,” the journalist noted, referring to the Afghan national suspected in the attack.

Source: News Nation Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter questioning him about the D.C. shooting suspect.

Trump immediately fired back, saying, “He went cuckoo. I mean, he went nuts. It happens too often with these people. You see them. But look, this is how they come in, they’re standing on top of each other. That’s an airplane. There was no vetting or anything. They came in unvetted and we have a lot of others in this country and we’re going to get them out.”

"This guy was thoroughly vetted, and we let him into the U.S. because abandoning people who fight alongside us is strategically unwise" is precisely the kind of complex truth that Trump is incapable of grasping. https://t.co/K7fqTOWehB — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) November 28, 2025 Source: @JamesSurowiecki/X

The reporter pushed once more, pointing out, “Actually, your DOJ IG just reported this year that there was thorough vetting by DHS and by the FBI of these Afghans who were brought into the U.S., so why do you blame the Biden administration for what this man did?” Trump lost his patience, snapping, “Because they let them in. Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person? Because they came in on a plane along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here and you’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person.”

Source: The White House/YouTube The president claimed the Afghan suspect came to the U.S. unvetted.

“And there’s a law passed that it’s almost impossible to get them out. You can’t get them out once they come in, and they came in and they were unvetted, they were unchecked, there were many of them, and they came in on big planes and it was disgraceful. And if you look, you’ll see there was a law passed that makes it almost impossible not to let them in, not to certify them, so to speak, once they come in, and they came in and they shouldn’t have come in, and frankly the whole thing was a mess,” he added.

Source: The White House/YouTube Donald Trump blamed the Biden administration in his rant.

Trump went on to blame the broader Afghanistan withdrawal, adding, “The whole Afghanistan situation was a mess. It should’ve never taken place. If we’re going to go out, and we would’ve gone out because I had everybody ready to go, we were gonna go out with strength and dignity and precision, and we would’ve left from Bagram, and we would’ve kept Bagram by the way.”

Later that evening, the president announced the death of 20-year-old National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom, who died one day after the shooting. Her colleague, 24-year-old Guardsman Andrew Wolfe, was also shot and is in critical condition.

Source: MEGA National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom is dead, while Andrew Wolfe is in critical condition.