Donald Trump Explodes at Female Reporter Who Asked About Epstein Files: 'Quiet Piggy'

Donald Trump sparked fresh outrage after lashing out at a female reporter who pressed him about the Epstein files.

The heated moment happened on Friday, November 14, while Trump was flying on Air Force One from Washington, D.C., to his Mar-a-Lago resort for the weekend. As congressional pressure grows to release the remaining evidence tied to late financier and convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, reporters naturally brought up the topic, which Trump didn’t take it well.

When an off-camera female reporter, later confirmed to be from Bloomberg, began asking whether there was anything “incriminating” in the Epstein emails, Trump immediately pointed a finger in her face. "Quiet. Quiet, Piggy," he snapped.

Source: The White House/YouTube

The insult didn’t exactly surprise observers. “Piggy” has reportedly been one of Trump’s favorite put-downs for years. Back in 2016, former Miss Universe Alicia Machado said Trump would mock her weight and call her “Hello, Miss Piggy” and “Hello, Miss Housekeeping.” She said, “He was overwhelming, I was so scared of him… He’d tell me, ‘You look ugly,’ or ‘You look fat.’”

Trump’s latest outburst was just one of several tense exchanges with the press in recent days. After Republican congressman Thomas Massie questioned whether Trump was making a “last-ditch effort” to block the full release of Epstein records by ordering a new investigation, another reporter pushed Trump for clarification.

“I don’t want to talk about it because fake news like you — you’re a terrible reporter — fake news like you just keeps bringing up to deflect from the tremendous success of the Trump Administration,” Trump fired back while speaking to reporters at Palm Beach International Airport.

Source: MEGA The released files mention Donald Trump several times.

Meanwhile, Massie and Democratic congressman Ro Khanna — who are leading the bipartisan push for total transparency — said they’re alarmed by the timing of the White House’s sudden “investigations.” “If they have ongoing investigations in certain areas, those documents can’t be released,” Massie told ABC’s Jonathan Karl on This Week on November 16. “So, this might be a big smokescreen… a last-ditch effort to prevent the release of the Epstein files.”

More than 20,000 pages from Epstein’s estate have already been released, with Trump’s name showing up multiple times. In one chain of emails between Epstein and former New York Times financial reporter Landon Thomas Jr., Epstein suggested reporters should “ask my houseman about donad [sic] almost walking through the door leaving his nose print on the glass as young women were swimming in the pool and he was so focused he walked straight into the door.”

