Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Stupid AOC' After Impeachment Threat: 'Make My Day!'

Composite Photos of Donald Trump and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Source: Mega

Donald Trump slammed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as 'stupid' and 'unqualified' after she called for his impeachment over the Iran bombings.

By:

June 25 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump unleashed a fiery tirade against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday, June 24, also targeting "Cryin’ Chuck Schumer," Jasmine Crockett and Ilhan Omar.

"Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress, is now calling for my impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Source: Mega

AOC argued that Donald Trump’s bombing of Iran violated the Constitution.

He attributed her "rantings" to the many victories the U.S. has achieved under his presidency.

"The Democrats aren’t used to WINNING, and she can’t stand the concept of our Country being successful again. When we examine her test scores, we will find out that she is NOT qualified for office but, nevertheless, far more qualified than Crockett, who is a seriously low IQ individual, or Ilhan Omar, who does nothing but complain about our Country, yet the failed country that she comes from doesn’t have a government, is drenched in crime and poverty and is rated one of the WORST in the World, if it’s even rated at all," he said.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Donald Trump also blasted Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Ilhan Omar.

Trump didn't hold back, calling out "The Mouse" for criticizing the United States.

"We’re just now coming back from that Radical Left experiment with Sleepy Joe [Biden], Kamala [Harris] and 'THE AUTOPEN,' in charge. What a disaster it was! AOC should be forced to take the cognitive test that I just completed at Walter Reed Medical Center, as part of my physical," he added. "As the doctor in charge said, ‘President Trump ACED it,’ meaning, I got every answer right."

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Composite Photos of Donald Trump and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Source: Mega

In a Truth Social post, Donald Trump mocked AOC’s intelligence.

Instead of focusing on his presidency, Trump suggested that Ocasio-Cortez return to where she grew up.

"She should go back home to Queens, where I was also brought up and straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime-ridden streets, in the district she ‘represents,’ and which she never goes to anymore," he fumed.

Photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Source: Mega

AOC’s influence within the Democratic Party continues to rise.

He warned Ocasio-Cortez to focus on her re-election bid before attempting to challenge Schumer.

"She better start worrying about her own primary, before she thinks about beating our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, whose career is definitely on very thin ice! She and her Democrat friends have just hit the lowest poll numbers in Congressional history, so go ahead and try impeaching me again, MAKE MY DAY!"

Ocasio-Cortez had recently suggested that Trump's decision to bomb three Iranian nuclear sites provided grounds for impeachment, arguing that his "disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers."

