Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Stupid AOC' After Impeachment Threat: 'Make My Day!'

"Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress, is now calling for my impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He attributed her "rantings" to the many victories the U.S. has achieved under his presidency.

"The Democrats aren’t used to WINNING, and she can’t stand the concept of our Country being successful again. When we examine her test scores, we will find out that she is NOT qualified for office but, nevertheless, far more qualified than Crockett, who is a seriously low IQ individual, or Ilhan Omar, who does nothing but complain about our Country, yet the failed country that she comes from doesn’t have a government, is drenched in crime and poverty and is rated one of the WORST in the World, if it’s even rated at all," he said.