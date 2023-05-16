Donald Trump Felt 'Pumped Up' During Town Hall After Seeing Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez's Tweets Slamming CNN: Source

"CNN should be ashamed of themselves," one of Ocasio-Cortez's tweets from Wednesday, May 10, read. "They have lost total control of this 'town hall' to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host."

"This falls squarely on CNN," the New York state representative wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Everyone here saw exactly what was going to happen. Instead they put a sexual abuse victim in harm’s way for views. This was a choice to platform lies about the election & Jan 6th w/ no plan but to have their moderator interrupted without consequence."