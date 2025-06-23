Donald Trump's 'Idiot War' Plans Are a Result of Syphilis and 'Diseased Mental Capacity,' James Carville Claims
Could an undiagnosed — or secret — medical issue be to blame for Donald Trump's war decisions?
The president of the United States quite literally caused an explosion of controversy after dropping bombs on Iran's nuclear sites over the weekend, prompting his biggest critics to come forward and wave a red flag about Trump's mental capacity.
One theory that has resurfaced amid Trump's "idiot war" plans was brought to light by political consultant James Carville ahead of America's attacks on Iran Saturday night, June 21, as he claimed Trump may be suffering from syphilis during an episode of his "Politics War Room" podcast last week.
Does Donald Trump Have Syphilis?
Carville claimed that while Trump can wear makeup on his face, he cannot "cover up the slurred language, the stupidity, the ravenous effects this has on a person’s body, on their mind, on everything else."
At the beginning of the Thursday, June 19, episode of his podcast, Carville pointed out how Trump's hands started to display red splotches in January 2024, which he alleged "could be a professional sign of syphilis, a venereal disease, a tertiary syphilis."
While rumors surfaced more than one year ago, the accusation was later lost in the deep dark web — only resurfacing amid Trump's problematic second term in office.
"Does anybody really think the son of a b---- knows where Iran is," the Take It Back author questioned. "Of course you don’t. He has no f------ idea. He has no idea what a Sunni, what a Shia is. He has no idea what a Persian is. He has no idea of anything."
- #TrumpIsNotWell Trends After Voters Worry About Donald Trump's Mental Fitness Ahead of 2024 Election: 'Needs a Psychiatric Evaluation'
- Donald Trump Accused of Having Dementia: 17 People Who Spoke About the Ex-POTUS' Cognitive Decline
- Donald Trump's Top Aide Attacks MSNBC Host for Calling Out President's 'Mental Illness'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump's Mental Capacity Questioned
"It’s obviously that he’s had, like all people, older people, me included, he’s had some diminished capacity. Fortunately, I’m unable to start a war. Unfortunately, he is, which makes a lot of difference," he noted.
Carville continued: "What’s happening right now is a guy is starting to talk about hauling off and starting to war and who very well, reasonably … could have a really diseased mental capacity, above and beyond just the normal effects of aging and what comes with that."
Carville's rant didn't stop there, as he added: "We’re not being served by sitting here silently and you’re not being served by a commentariat that basically has one thumb up his a-- and one thumb in its mouth and is switching every f------30 seconds. Go do your job."
"Find out what’s going on with his hand. Find out what’s going on with his capacity. Have people look at his slurred language. Have people look at the deterioration that’s going on right now and the madness and the corruption and all of the other s--- that’s going on … Look at what’s right in front of you," he concluded.