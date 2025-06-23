Donald Trump's 'Idiot War' Plans Are a Result of Syphilis and 'Diseased Mental Capacity,' James Carville Claims

Could an undiagnosed — or secret — medical issue be to blame for Donald Trump's war decisions?

The president of the United States quite literally caused an explosion of controversy after dropping bombs on Iran's nuclear sites over the weekend, prompting his biggest critics to come forward and wave a red flag about Trump's mental capacity.

One theory that has resurfaced amid Trump's "idiot war" plans was brought to light by political consultant James Carville ahead of America's attacks on Iran Saturday night, June 21, as he claimed Trump may be suffering from syphilis during an episode of his "Politics War Room" podcast last week.