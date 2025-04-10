or
'Completely Anti-American': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Targeting Former Homeland Security Officials Who Wouldn't Support His 2020 Election Conspiracy Theory

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced backlash for his recent executive order.

By:

April 10 2025, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump was criticized for signing executive orders targeting former officials Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor and attacking them for claiming the 2020 election was the "most secure election in history."

The orders revoked security clearances for the officials who worked under DHS during Trump's first term.

donald trump attacking former homeland security officials election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump revoked security clearances of two former HLS officials.

Before signing the executive orders, Trump said the election was "badly rigged" and called Krebs a "wise guy."

"I’m sure I met him, but I didn’t know him. And he came out right after the election, which was a rigged election, a badly rigged election," he told reporters.

The commander-in-chief said a further investigation would reveal more details about Krebs, whom he said caused a "disaster" with his statements contradicting Trump.

"They used COVID to cheat. And we’re going to find out about this guy, too, because this guy’s a wise guy. He said, ‘We’ve proved this is the most secure election in the history of our country,’" he continued. "Now, this was a disaster."

Source: @Acyn/X
Several vocal critics have taken to social media to call out the president for acting like an "authoritarian."

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Trump's comments and wrote: "He says he doesn't know Miles Taylor and Chris Krebs, and yet he has a lot to say about people he doesn't know."

Another X user posted: "This is just straight up authoritarian stuff. Shame on the GOP for enabling this. Completely anti-American."

A third person commented: "Wow…Trump signed an executive order to call for an investigation into a former DHS official who he called treasonous because he wrote a book and mentioned in the book that the 2020 election wasn't rigged. This is the most insane authoritarian stuff he’s done so far. He’s trying to scare people into silence."

Donald Trump

donald trump attacking former homeland security officials election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump signed executive orders targeting several of his former employees.

Trump also recommended Attorney General Pam Bondi and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem investigate Krebs and Taylor's actions during their service to determine whether they engaged in the "unauthorized dissemination of classified information."

donald trump attacking former homeland security officials election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump still claims the 2020 election was stolen.

In an apparent response to the executive order, Krebs reposted a statement from November 2020 saying, "Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow. #Protect2020."

"I said this would happen," Taylor wrote on X. "Dissent isn’t unlawful. It certainly isn’t treasonous. America is headed down a dark path. Never has a man so inelegantly proved another man’s point."

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews slammed the Trump administration for launching an investigation into Krebs.

"Before the election, I warned repeatedly that Trump would go after those he saw as political enemies," Matthews wrote in a Wednesday post on the social platform X. "Now he’s targeting a public servant who simply did his job and told the truth about the 2020 election being secure because it doesn’t fit with his lies."

