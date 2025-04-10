'Completely Anti-American': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Targeting Former Homeland Security Officials Who Wouldn't Support His 2020 Election Conspiracy Theory

Before signing the executive orders, Trump said the election was "badly rigged" and called Krebs a "wise guy."

"I’m sure I met him, but I didn’t know him. And he came out right after the election, which was a rigged election, a badly rigged election," he told reporters.

The commander-in-chief said a further investigation would reveal more details about Krebs, whom he said caused a "disaster" with his statements contradicting Trump.

"They used COVID to cheat. And we’re going to find out about this guy, too, because this guy’s a wise guy. He said, ‘We’ve proved this is the most secure election in the history of our country,’" he continued. "Now, this was a disaster."