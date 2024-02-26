'It's Really Concerning': Donald Trump Has Gotten 'More Unhinged in His Rhetoric,' Claims Ex-Staffer
Former Trump White House staffer Sarah Matthews is worried that Donald Trump could become president again.
While speaking to MSNBC's Jen Psaki, Matthews, who testified before the House panel investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, said the businessman has "gotten more unhinged in his rhetoric."
“Obviously, Donald Trump’s first four years in office were marked by lots of controversies but I think that the type of rhetoric that he is using today, it’s really concerning,” Matthews, who resigned as Trump's deputy press secretary on the day of the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, said. “It’s almost Hitler-esque in a way, especially when he talks about things like immigration, saying things like, ‘Poisoning the blood of our country.’”
Matthews added, “I mean, he is trying to prey on people’s worst instincts and get them angry and riled up. That is something he tends to do, but it’s just the rhetoric that he’s using is really concerning to me now.”
Psaki then asked Matthews if she'd vote for President Joe Biden if it came down to him versus Trump.
“I have said that if it is a choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in a general election, that even if I don’t agree with the policies of President Biden, that I would put policy aside and I would cast my vote for him for democracy,” she stated. “Because I look at Donald Trump, and this is someone who has shown us he will not uphold the Constitution. And so, there is no question in my mind then that I would be voting for Joe Biden.”
This is hardly the first time someone has called out Trump for his alarming comments.
"The reason is that he acts like someone who doesn't care about our democracy. He acts like someone who wants to be a dictator. He acts like someone who doesn't care for the Constitution," Trump's former pal Chris Christie said during an interview which aired in December 2023.
While speaking to Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo in an interview that aired on Sunday, February 4, she confronted him about the remarks he made about vowing to be a dictator for "only one day" if he is president again.
"And you made a comment recently that you'd be a dictator for day one," Bartiromo said. "And you said that you would close the border and drill, drill, drill."
"Well, I think, you know, it was with Sean Hannity, and we were having fun," Trump replied. "And I said, I'm going to be a dictator because he asked me, are you really going to be a dictator? I said, absolutely. I'm going to be a dictator for one day."
"It's very simple," he added. "I'm going to close the border, and we're going to drill, baby, drill. That's all. And then, after that, I'm not going to be a dictator. Now, that was said in jest."