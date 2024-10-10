Donald Trump Avoids Answering Question About Who 'Tried to Take Him Out' During First Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump declined to elaborate on who he "think tried to take him out" when he was shot at at a rally in Butler, Penn., in July.
While chatting with podcast host Andrew Schulz, the 78-year-old gave a mysterious answer about the incident.
"So? So I’m going to give you some big breaking news. Because you’re I know the kind of show and it’s entertainment, but it’s also very serious…" he began. "Let’s weave back to his question. This is where this is where it started. So weave back to it. So yeah, I sort of hate answering it because I don’t want to give any false identities. I don’t want to do anything having to do with creating something that isn’t there."
He added, "You would look at Iran. Iran has an open threat out for me and that’s bad. And Biden, if he were a real president, if he were the kind of guy he should be, should say, if anybody shoots a former president who’s now the leading candidate, even though he’s leading against Democrats, we will bomb that country into oblivion and it would stop. And and that’s been said before with some people. You know, there have been people I won’t go into it, but there have been people that have been threatened in another party, even in the same party. It makes sense and probably happens pretty quickly."
- Donald Trump Makes Crass Joke About Widow of the Man Who Died in First Assassination Attempt
- 'He's Gone': Donald Trump Mocked for Confusing North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un With the President of Iran in Rambling Speech
- Donald Trump Rages at Fox News for Airing 'the Absolute Worst' Photos of Him on TV: 'My Staff Has Even Complained'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trump then said it shouldn't be hard to "protect" him.
"Other people have protected other people. And what you have to inform those people is if they do it, the country will be blown to smithereens. The entire country will be blown to smithereens," he stated. "And those threats go away because that’s a really bad threat for a country. Forget about me. I’m an individual, but I represent something very important."
"It’s a really terrible threat. Yeah. So, I mean, there are others that could be in that category. Look, I took in hundreds of billions of dollars from China at a level that no president no president took in anything. I had tariffs on China, took in hundreds of billions of dollars, is still there. That without me, they wouldn’t have those tariffs. So you could say–. But no, I think Iran would be the one," he added.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was shot at by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who later died, but he missed the ex-president, only causing his ear to bleed.
Trump has since spoken out about the harrowing scenario.
“It’s had no impact,” he told the Daily Mail of how he's been coping. “It’s just amazing.”