'He's Gone': Donald Trump Mocked for Confusing North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un With the President of Iran in Rambling Speech
Donald Trump was ridiculed for mixing up North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un with the president of Iran in a rambling speech.
"Washington would not get us. They said we would have to guard the United Nations, which meant the president of North Korea, who is basically trying to kill me. They want to guard him, but they don't want to guard me. We're going to start having it out with them," he told the crowd during a speech in Wisconsin.
Alongside the clip, the caption reads: "A very confused Trump confuses Kim Jong Un with the president of Iran and claims Kim Jong Un 'is trying to kill me.'"
Of course, people couldn't help but point out how the 78-year-old should not be running for president again.
One person wrote, "He's gone. It's done. Someone please put Grandpa in a home," while another said, "Motherf-------- has dementia."
A third person added, "When you forget who your best friends are, it’s time for Del Boca Vista."
- Donald Trump Admits He 'Sarcastically' Called Barack Obama President After Recent Slip-Up, Insists He 'Aced' Cognitive Test
- 'Completely Off His Rocker': Donald Trump Slammed for Confusing Joe Biden for Barack Obama Yet Again at Virginia Rally
- #TrumpIsNotWell Trends After Voters Worry About Donald Trump's Mental Fitness Ahead of 2024 Election: 'Needs a Psychiatric Evaluation'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This is hardly the first time Trump has sparked concern over his mental fitness.
In September, after he debated against Kamala Harris, he claimed the audience went wild over the televised event — despite there not being one.
"They didn't correct her once, and they corrected me ... everything I said practically. I think nine times or 11 times, and the audience was absolutely, they went crazy. I walked off. I said, 'That was a great debate. I loved it.' We had a lot of people watching. We had 75 million people watching, something like that. You have to do well, you can't do badly," he said while talking to Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on the Wednesday, September 18, episode of Gutfeld!
People were quick to point out that Trump got his facts mixed up.
One person said, "Audience? Is he hallucinating now? There was no audience at the debate," while another said, "The audience being the voices in his head."
A third person added, "Donald Trump's senility is wild. Wake up, MAGA. The old man needs to go into a home," while a fourth quipped: "Let me help him! He meant to say 'And my imaginary audience went crazy.'"
Top doctors have previously weighed in on Trump's gaffes in the recent months.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.